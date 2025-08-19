‘Celebrity Weakest Link’: See Star-Studded Lineup, Trailer & More
Say goodbye to the version of Weakest Link that you knew and hello to the all-new Celebrity Weakest Link. The revamped game show is set to premiere this fall with the same host, but on a new network, and a star-studded lineup of contestants.
Weakest Link first made its debut in 2001. Anne Robinson hosted the original version, which was canceled in 2003. The game show was revived in 2020 with Jane Lynch as the host. Weakest Link has a team of contestants who try to reach and complete a chain of correct answers from general knowledge questions within a certain time limit.
At the end of each round, one person is considered the “weakest link” by either answering questions wrong or not banking money. The contestants vote on who the weakest link is, and Lynch will tell them, “You are the weakest link. Goodbye!”
However much money is banked at the end of the round goes into the contestant’s total pot, and one person wins at the end. This time, celebrities will try to win money for charity.
Here is everything we know about Celebrity Weakest Link.
When does Celebrity Weakest Link premiere?
Celebrity Weakest Link will begin on Monday, September 15, at 9/8c on Fox, and air every Monday after that. The regular version of the game show used to air on NBC. Name That Tune will precede the new game show. Lynch is no stranger to Fox, as she starred in Glee, which aired on the network for six seasons.
Where can you watch Weakest Link?
The new season will air on Fox. Old seasons of the game show currently stream on Peacock.
Is there a trailer for Celebrity Weakest Link?
Yes! Watch above. In the trailer, Jane Lynch is seen calling the celebrities “terrible people who suck at this game.” She also teased that this season will be “bigger, badder, better.”
“Hollywood will never be the same,” Lynch said.
Who is competing on Celebrity Weakest Link?
The new season will have 11 episodes with themed eight guest stars. They include:
- Glee Homecoming: Max Adler, Dot Marie Jones, Heather Morris, Alex Newell, Chord Overstreet, Amber Riley, Becca Tobin, Jenna Ushkowitz
- Roasters: Cedric the Entertainer, Margaret Cho, Kathy Griffin, Lil Rel Howery, Lisa Lampanelli, Natasha Leggero, Chris Redd, Iliza Schlesinger
- TV Moms: Melinda Clarke, Jackée Harry, Mary-Margaret Humes, Constance Marie, Monica Potter, Caroline Rhea, Sherri Saum, Bellamy Young
- 8 Degrees of Jane: Joel Kim Booster, Laverne Cox, Ron Funches, Carson Kressley, Jon Lovitz, Cheri Oteri, Adam Pally, Andy Richter
- High School Reunion: Tatyana Ali, Shenae Grimes, Matt Lanter, Beverly Mitchell, Scott Porter, Daphne Reid, Aimeé Teegarden, Barry Watson
- Ex-Wives Club: Cynthia Bailey, Tamar Braxton, Kate Gosselin, Vicki Gunvalson, Dorinda Medley, Shanna Moakler, Kendra Wilkinson, Jill Zarin
- Reality Couples: Kelsey Anderson, Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga, Joe Graziadei, Lauren Speed-Hamilton, Cameron Hamilton, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt
- Special Forces: Tyler Cameron, Gus Kenworthy, Kenya Moore, Jack Osbourne, Kyla Pratt, Jovon Quarles, Rudy Reyes, Christy Carlson Romano
- TV Doctors: Torrey Devitto, Dr. Dubrow, Ryan Eggold, Jason George, Hill Harper, Dr. Will Kirby, Dr. Sandra Lee (Dr. Pimple Popper), Kal Penn
- Holiday Heroes: Jonathan Bennett, Rachel Leigh Cook, Taye Diggs, Vivica A. Fox, Melissa Joan Hart, Eric Lloyd, Luke Macfarlane, Reginald VelJohnson
- Football Legends: Emmanuel Acho, Vernon Davis, Keyshawn Johnson, James Jones, Cam Jordan, LeSean McCoy, Sony Michel, Andrew Whitworth
Celebrity Weakest Link, Season 1, Monday, September 15, 9/8c, Fox