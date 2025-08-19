Say goodbye to the version of Weakest Link that you knew and hello to the all-new Celebrity Weakest Link. The revamped game show is set to premiere this fall with the same host, but on a new network, and a star-studded lineup of contestants.

Weakest Link first made its debut in 2001. Anne Robinson hosted the original version, which was canceled in 2003. The game show was revived in 2020 with Jane Lynch as the host. Weakest Link has a team of contestants who try to reach and complete a chain of correct answers from general knowledge questions within a certain time limit.

At the end of each round, one person is considered the “weakest link” by either answering questions wrong or not banking money. The contestants vote on who the weakest link is, and Lynch will tell them, “You are the weakest link. Goodbye!”

However much money is banked at the end of the round goes into the contestant’s total pot, and one person wins at the end. This time, celebrities will try to win money for charity.

Here is everything we know about Celebrity Weakest Link.

When does Celebrity Weakest Link premiere?

Celebrity Weakest Link will begin on Monday, September 15, at 9/8c on Fox, and air every Monday after that. The regular version of the game show used to air on NBC. Name That Tune will precede the new game show. Lynch is no stranger to Fox, as she starred in Glee, which aired on the network for six seasons.

Where can you watch Weakest Link?

The new season will air on Fox. Old seasons of the game show currently stream on Peacock.

Is there a trailer for Celebrity Weakest Link?

Yes! Watch above. In the trailer, Jane Lynch is seen calling the celebrities “terrible people who suck at this game.” She also teased that this season will be “bigger, badder, better.”

“Hollywood will never be the same,” Lynch said.

Who is competing on Celebrity Weakest Link?

The new season will have 11 episodes with themed eight guest stars. They include:

Celebrity Weakest Link, Season 1, Monday, September 15, 9/8c, Fox