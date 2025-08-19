‘Celebrity Weakest Link’: See Star-Studded Lineup, Trailer & More

Celebrity Weakest Link

Say goodbye to the version of Weakest Link that you knew and hello to the all-new Celebrity Weakest Link. The revamped game show is set to premiere this fall with the same host, but on a new network, and a star-studded lineup of contestants.

Weakest Link first made its debut in 2001. Anne Robinson hosted the original version, which was canceled in 2003. The game show was revived in 2020 with Jane Lynch as the host. Weakest Link has a team of contestants who try to reach and complete a chain of correct answers from general knowledge questions within a certain time limit.

At the end of each round, one person is considered the “weakest link” by either answering questions wrong or not banking money. The contestants vote on who the weakest link is, and Lynch will tell them, “You are the weakest link. Goodbye!”

However much money is banked at the end of the round goes into the contestant’s total pot, and one person wins at the end. This time, celebrities will try to win money for charity.

Here is everything we know about Celebrity Weakest Link.

When does Celebrity Weakest Link premiere?

Celebrity Weakest Link will begin on Monday, September 15, at 9/8c on Fox, and air every Monday after that. The regular version of the game show used to air on NBC. Name That Tune will precede the new game show. Lynch is no stranger to Fox, as she starred in Glee, which aired on the network for six seasons.

Where can you watch Weakest Link?

The new season will air on Fox. Old seasons of the game show currently stream on Peacock.

Is there a trailer for Celebrity Weakest Link?

Yes! Watch above. In the trailer, Jane Lynch is seen calling the celebrities “terrible people who suck at this game.” She also teased that this season will be “bigger, badder, better.”

“Hollywood will never be the same,” Lynch said.

Who is competing on Celebrity Weakest Link?

The new season will have 11 episodes with themed eight guest stars. They include:

Celebrity Weakest Link, Season 1, Monday, September 15, 9/8c, Fox

Celebrity Weakest Link

Adam Pally

Aimee Teegarden

Alex Newell

Amber Riley

Andy Richter

Barry Watson

Becca Tobin

Bellamy Young

Cameron Hamilton

Caroline Rhea

Carson Kressley

Cedric the Entertainer

Cheri Oteri

Chord Overstreet

Chris Redd

Christy Carlson Romano

Constance Marie

Cynthia Bailey

Dorinda Medley

Emmanuel Acho

Eric Lloyd

Gus Kenworthy

Heather Morris

Heidi Montag

Hill Harper

Jack Osbourne

Jackée Harry

Jane Lynch

Jason George

Jenna Ushkowitz

Jill Zarin

Joel Kim Booster

Jon Lovitz

Jonathan Bennett

Jovon Quarles

Kal Penn

Kate Gosselin

Kathy Griffin

Kelsey Anderson

Kendra Wilkinson

Kenya Moore

Keyshawn Johnson

Kyla Pratt

Laverne Cox

Lisa Lampanelli

Luke Macfarlane

Margaret Cho

Mary-Margaret Humes

Matt Lanter

Melinda Clarke

Melissa Gorga

Melissa Joan Hart

Monica Potter

Natasha Leggero

Reginald VelJohnson

Ron Funches

Rudy Reyes

Ryan Eggold

Scott Porter

Shanna Moakler

Sherri Saum

Spencer Pratt

Tamar Braxton

Tatyana Ali

Taye Diggs

Torrey DeVitto

Tyler Cameron

Vernon Davis

Vicki Gunvalson

Vivica A. Fox




