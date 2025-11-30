What To Know The six remaining contestants on The Road opened for Keith Urban in Little Rock, Arkansas, on the November 30 episode.

The artists gave stripped-down performances for the first time this season.

After the audience rated all of the performances, Urban and guest Jordan Davis gathered the group backstage and revealed who would be moving on to the next show.

The Road took the Top 6 contestants to Little Rock, Arkansas, for another round of performances on the Sunday, November 30, episode. The remaining artists opened for Keith Urban at The Hall, where they gave “unplugged” performances for the first time.

With Blake Shelton away on tour, Jordan Davis stepped in to help Urban decide who would be eliminated. The audience rated the performances throughout the night, and at the end of the show, Urban, Davis, and tour manager Gretchen Wilson chose one singer from the bottom two to be sent home.

Scroll down for a recap of the night’s performances and to find out who was ultimately eliminated.

Adam Sanders

First up was Adam Sanders, and as Urban noted, this stripped-down performance was a “bit of a contrast” to his usual high-energy shows. For his cover song, Adam sang Tom Petty‘s “Won’t Back Down.” His original song, which he’d never performed live before, was called “Get It If You Did It.”

Of the original song, Davis said, “It sounds like a hit,” and Urban nodded in agreement. “He’s such a big energy and performer. I was worried he might come out and whip everybody into a frenzy when they didn’t want to be,” Urban admitted.

Davis added, “He gave just enough where it still felt like a listening crowd, but brought energy.” He also said he “might want to cut that song” for himself one day.

Channing Wilson

Channing Wilson‘s cover song performance was of “I’m a Ramblin’ Man” by Waylon Jennings, while his original was a new one called “Ol’ Dog.” The original song was autobiographical, which Channing wrote after having a stent put in his heart when he found out his widowmaker artery was “100% blocked.”

After the cover, Davis was all smiles and said, “He turned it into a honky tonk!” Urban couldn’t have agreed more and told him, “He’s been killing it.” Of the original, Urban pointed out, “Every song he’s written is in that lane. He knows his lane really well.”

Davis thought the performance was “fun” and couldn’t stop smiling while watching Channing.

Britnee Kellogg

Next up, Britnee Kellogg sang “Black Velvet” by Alannah Myles and a “very personal” original track about her son called “King of Legoland.” Before performing the latter, Britnee told the audience about her child, who is autistic, color blind, and has epilepsy.

‘That was a good choice for her,” Urban said after Britnee sang her cover. The original song had the entire room enraptured as Britnee sang.

“Her original, it’s such a good spot for her vocals. Such a gorgeous capturing of that feeling she has as a mother. The audience is going to love it,” Urban confirmed. Davis said, “That’s a special song,” and Urban pointed out that this stripped-down night was the “perfect” time for Britnee to sing that track.

Billie Jo Jones

For her cover, Billie Jo Jones, who’s been in the bottom two twice in a row now, chose “Travelin’ Soldier” by The Chicks. Her original was a tune called “Can’t Take Keith Whitley Tonight.”

Urban thought Billie Jo’s cover was a “good song choice” for her, while Davis said he “really wished [he’d] thought” of the hook Billie Jo sang on her original.

“Every club we’ve done, they’re rowdy, and this is so the polar opposite of everything we’ve done in the rowdy clubs,” Urban added.

Cody Hibbard

After getting a pep talk from tour manager Gretchen Wilson, Cody Hibbard hit the stage with a cover of Travis Tritt‘s version of “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive,” which was more of a “singalong” song than he’s performed in the past. However, his set began with a “rookie move” when he accidentally pulled his earpiece out and “panicked” when he couldn’t find it.

Although he went on to finish the performance, he admittedly “wasn’t proud” of it. “My heart goes out to Cody,” Wilson admitted. “That was tough to see. It’s going to be rough for him to come back from that.”

Cody also had no time to “throw a pity party,” as he had to sing his original, “Long Ride in a Short Bed,” which he wrote for his dad. With the audience all being active military and veterans, Cody was able to connect by telling his story of being in the Naval Academy.

“That’s a great lyric on that original song,” Davis said, with Urban adding, “Yeah, I thought so, too. His military background really connected with this audience tonight.”

Cassidy Daniels

Closing out the night was Cassidy Daniels, who’s consistently been the top-rated performer throughout the competition. Right off the bat, she connected with the audience by opening up about growing up as an Army brat.

Cassidy sang Johnny Cash‘s “Folsom Prison Blues.” Urban said he “wasn’t so sure” about the performance at first, as she was singing the blues track with her mandolin. It didn’t take much to change his mind. “He vocals are so good, she just makes it work,” he said afterwards.

For her original, Cassidy sang “Ain’t No Jukebox,” which she described as a “sassy” song. “That was good,” Urban said, as Davis realized, “That girl’s played a lot of shows. She’s doing exactly what she’s supposed to be doing. Great song, too.”

Who went home on The Road Episode 6?

After the show, everyone gathered backstage, and Urban told them the night really “suited” everyone well. He also praised the original songs and said the contestants made good cover song choices. “It’s so hard letting anybody go,” Urban confirmed.

In the end, the judges decided that there would be no elimination. “We were thinking, because you guys all did so good tonight, we’re not going to send anyone one,” Urban told the happy group of singers. “But what’s going to happen with that is, next week we have to say goodbye to two people.”

The Top 6 got back on the bus to head to Memphis, Tennessee, where they’ll have their biggest performances yet next week.

The Road, Season 1, Sundays, Check Local Listings, CBS