‘Doc’ Boss Teases Scott Wolf’s ‘Dynamic’ Return as Richard — Which Ongoing Story Is It Tied To?

What To Know Scott Wolf will return as Dr. Richard Miller in the second half of Doc Season 2.

Executive producer Hank Steinberg has teased which ongoing story Richard’s return will be connected to.

Wolf is also set to direct an episode.

When Doc returns with the rest of its second season on January 6, 2026, one of the things coming up will be Scott Wolf‘s return as Dr. Richard Miller — and TV Insider has new details about how it will be connected to an ongoing arc.

Season 2 has introduced intern Hannah (Emma Pfitzer Price), whose father had a contentious past with Amy (Molly Parker), who doesn’t remember most of it due to the eight years of memories missing following her car accident that kicked off the series. Hannah’s father died by suicide, and she and her brother Charlie (Daniel Gravelle) blame Amy. As a result, they have enacted a plan to make Amy suffer, with the latest moves Charlie sending a therapy session recording of Amy talking about a kiss she and her ex-husband Michael (Omar Metwally) shared to his wife Nora (Sarah Allen) and her now-again boyfriend Jake (Jon Ecker) and creating a deepfake of Amy’s voice.

“We love Scott, we love that character, and we were trying to figure out a way to bring him back in a way that made sense, and it took a while, but we found a very organic way to bring him back. And all I can tease is that it’s somewhat tied to the Hannah story,” executive producer Hank Steinberg tells TV Insider.

Wolf was last seen onscreen in the Doc Season 1 finale, when all came to light regarding Richard’s role in a patient’s death. He’d been distracted by what was happening with his family and accidentally gave a patient the wrong medication. Amy suspected him, but then following her accident didn’t remember what had happened. Richard spent the season covering up what he did and even at one point trying to gaslight Amy into thinking she’d been responsible. At the end of the season, he lost his job as interim chief and his medical license suspended. An exact date for Wolf’s onscreen return has yet to be set. He’ll appear in multiple episodes as well as direct one.

“There’s a way to get him back in a way, in a reconstituted place where he can return that makes sense from a story point of view and puts him in a different position than he was when he last left off,” Steinberg teases, promising, “Richard’s return will be very dynamic.”

What are you hoping to see from Scott Wolf’s return as Richard? Let us know in the comments section below.

Doc, Midseason Return, Tuesday, January 6, 2026, 9/8c, Fox