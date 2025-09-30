Scott Wolf is coming back to Doc! His return for Season 2 has been set.

Wolf is set to reprise his role as Dr. Richard Miller for a multi-episode guest star later this season. He will also direct an episode that will air in early 2026.

Doc executive producer Hank Steinberg spoke exclusively to TV Insider about Wolf’s return to the medical drama after Richard left Minneapolis’ Westside Hospital in disgrace last season.

“It will be a surprising dynamic, a new angle, and an interesting, different ‘way in’ with his return,” Steinberg told us.

In the finale, Miller’s medical license was suspended, and he left his position as chief of medicine after it was discovered he had committed a deadly error and tried to put the blame on his colleague, amnesiac Dr. Amy Larsen (series star Molly Parker). So, it doesn’t look like he’ll be on the Westside payroll.

“The Doc family adores Scott so much personally. It was so important to us to find a way to bring Scott back. It took us a couple of months to figure out how,” Steinberg said. “We would talk about it almost every two weeks. And we couldn’t quite crack it. And then as the story of the season evolved, it gave us an organic, cool way to bring him back and we embraced it. Fox and Sony were so excited. It’s going to be very cool.”

Despite the character’s flaws, fans of the show wanted to see more of Wolf, who many first fell in love with as a responsible teenager stepping up to care for his orphaned siblings on the 1990s Fox hit drama Party of Five. “The audience completely devours him, loves him, is clamoring for him back,” Steinberg shared. “He was such a dynamic and amazing part of the texture of Doc and played the antagonist in such a complicated, interesting, three-dimensional way.”

This time don’t expect the MD to gaslight Amy but don’t count on mea culpas either. Steinberg told us, “We wanted to do this in a way that would not be repetitive for the dynamic we had last year but would also not have him coming back in this kind of, ‘Oh, I’m so sorry for what I did.’”

Doc, Tuesdays, 9/8c, Fox