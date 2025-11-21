What To Know Jen Shah, former star of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, has been granted early release from prison ahead of the holidays.

Shah’s sentence was reduced multiple times due to good behavior and participation in prison programs.

Her manager reports that Shah has grown and reflected during her incarceration, focusing on her family and personal growth.

Jen Shah will have a happy holiday season, as the Bravo personality has been granted an early prison release.

People reported on Friday, November 21, that the Federal Bureau of Prisons approved the release of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star from the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, on December 10. Before her departure, it will be determined whether she will be released to her home or to a halfway house, where she would serve the remainder of her sentence under supervision.

“Everyone’s very grateful for the BOP’s decision, especially because it means Jen will be able to reunite with her family for the holidays,” Shah’s manager, Chris Giovanni, said of the decision in a statement to People. “It’s a gift she doesn’t take for granted.”

Giovanni went on to note that Shah is in “a really positive, hopeful place mentally,” and that she has done “a lot of reflecting and real growth during her time away, and is genuinely not the same woman as she was before.” He continued, “Her focus is on her family and building a healthier, more grounded life. She understands the seriousness of the mistakes she made and is excited to put this chapter behind her so that she can show everyone the woman she’s worked hard to become.”

The Federal Bureau of Prisons declined to comment to the outlet about Shah’s “conditions of confinement or specific release plans.”

Shah has been behind bars since February 2023. Back in July 2022, she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud for her involvement in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme. She was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison (78 months) in January 2023.

Just one month after she reported to prison, Shah’s sentence was reduced by one year. Her sentence has been reduced several more times due to good behavior and participating in prison programming. Her most recent reduction came in August, with her release date changed to August 30, 2026, per People.

Additionally, Shah has begun paying the $6.5 million in restitution she owes to victims of the telemarketing scheme.

Shah’s social media has remained active amid her prison sentence. On October 4, her Instagram page posted a tribute for her 52nd birthday. “🎁 Happy Birthday to our 👑Queen Bee🐝 , Jen Shah!” the post read. “She remains in good spirits with gratitude for her family, friends, and all the Shah Squad who continue to uplift her with love and support.✨#shahsquad.”

In August, Jen shared a sweet tribute to her husband, Sharrieff “Coach” Shah, for their wedding anniversary. “Happy 31st Anniversary today to me and my baby! Words cannot express how much I love and appreciate you,” she captioned a pic of the pair. “You bring so much joy to my life & I am forever thankful for your overwhelming love and support as we approach this next chapter. Thank you for blessing me with two amazing young men. I love you so much & can’t wait to hold you again soon. 💕 #Bismillah.”

It has yet to be announced if Jen will return to RHOSLC following her prison release. Jen was among the show’s original cast members but left after Season 3 due to her legal drama and prison sentencing.