‘RHOSLC’ Star Mary Cosby’s Son Robert Cosby Jr. Dies at 23

Robert Cosby Jr., the son of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby, has died at age 23 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The cause of death is unclear at this time.

TMZ first reported the news. According to the outlet, authorities responded on Monday night to a call for a “full arrest/medical emergency” for a 23-year-old male.

His passing comes only a couple of months after Robert’s wife, Alexiana Smokoff, filed for divorce from the twentysomething. He is the only child of Mary Cosby and Robert Cosby Sr., who lead the Faith Temple Pentecostal Church in Salt Lake City.

Robert and his legal and personal troubles have often been the focus of the Bravo reality show. His passing comes less than one month after he was released from Salt Lake County Metro Jail after serving several weeks.

Mary Cosby was vocal about her support of her son Robert on his sobriety journey as he navigated life. “I’m basically preaching to him,” she told Andy Cohen. “I’m like, you’re going through this, but you have to realize that God is allowing it. And if god allowed it, then it’s for your good. This will help you to change, and you’ve got to change.”

She often wrote kindly of her son, a most recent post on Instagram from two weeks ago in which she wrote, “Love you all🙏❤️ My Beautiful Son.. I love him sm❤️🙏,” and friends and fans offered positive thoughts and prayers for Robert during his troubling times.