‘Morning Joe’ Cohosts Reveal How They Really Feel About MS Now Change-Up

What To Know Morning Joe cohosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski shared their thoughts on MSNBC’s rebrand to MS Now.

Both hosts highlighted the show’s adaptability over nearly 20 years, noting their excitement to continue working with their longtime colleagues and their commitment to storytelling.

Scarborough and Brzezinski, who have been working together since 2007 and got married in 2018, shared that their close partnership enhances their dynamic on the show.

Several former MSNBC hosts have now moved to MS Now amid the network’s rebrand, including Morning Joe duo Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

The network relaunched as MS Now (a.k.a. My Source for News, Opinion, and the World) on Saturday, November 15. MSNBC is one of several channels — including E!, Oxygen, CNBC, USA Network, and SYFY — to split from NBCUniversal’s parent company, Comcast, and move to Versant, resulting in the network’s name and logo change.

MS Now features many of the same personalities and programs that were featured on MSNBC, including Morning Joe. The on-and-off-air couple weighed in on the network change-up in an interview with People published on Monday, November 17, with Brzezinski telling the outlet, “Morning Joe is about the people, and between the family that we’ve created on the air and off the air in almost 20 years, like, we have been this bunch that has moved around all over the place. Then, through COVID, we learned to do the show in a million different places at once.”

She continued, “We’re excited about working with Willie [Geist] and [Mike] Barnicle and [Jonathan] Lemire and all of our friends… we’re good if we’re together. We’re completely good with whatever they call us, because we don’t change. The show doesn’t change, and our attitude doesn’t change.”

Scarborough, for his part, added, “At the end of the day, it’s all about telling stories, and it’s all about telling stories well… Being able to talk to people and building a community.”

Amid the ever-changing media landscape, Scarborough told the outlet that he’s “optimistic that the people that have a distinct voice and can communicate well and tell stories, those people, there will always be a great, great need for them, regardless of wherever technology takes us.”

Brzezinski pointed out that Morning Joe has “evolved” over the years, both “in terms of what we’re covering [and] how we’re covering it.” She stated, “I think that, as far as our dynamics go, we’re so lucky. We feel really lucky that we’re still doing this almost 20 years later, and it’s still just as vital.”

Scarborough and Brzezinski have served as the cohosts of Morning Joe since its premiere in 2007. At the time, Scarborough was married to his second wife, Susan Waren, while Brzezinski was married to her ex-husband, Jim Hoffer.

The duo’s connection turned romantic following their respective divorces, and the pair confirmed their relationship in May 2017 by announcing their engagement. Scarborough and Brzezinski tied the knot in November 2018, and have been together ever since.

“We’re together 24/7, and that really works for us,” Brzezinski joked to People, while Scarborough said that Morning Joe continues to bring them closer together.

“I guess, for some people, the strange thing is we love being together all the time,” he shared. “Getting up at 4:30 in the morning, and getting shot out of a cannon at 6 and tap dancing for four hours, there’s literally nobody on the planet that understands what that’s like, except for the person that I’m with all the time. She understands.”

