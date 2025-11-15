What To Know After nearly 30 years, MSNBC has rebranded as MS NOW following a corporate restructuring by NBCUniversal.

The network’s leadership emphasized retaining the “MS” for brand recognition, despite its original Microsoft partnership ending in 2012.

The name change has sparked confusion and criticism on social media, with many users expressing dissatisfaction and mocking the new acronym.

MSNBC underwent a major name change and will now officially be known as MS NOW.

As of Saturday, November 15, the liberal-leaning network is called MS NOW — which stands for My Source for News, Opinion, and the World — after nearly 30 years as MSNBC. The network launched in 1996, with the “MS” coming from the network’s partnership with Microsoft, which ended in 2012.

Rebecca Kutler, the network’s president, told The Guardian that she felt “very strongly” about keeping the letters because of the brand recognition and history.

So, why the sudden name switch-up? The network’s parent company, NBCUniversal, decided to separate MSNBC and other cable networks (including CNBC, USA, Oxygen, and E!) into a new company called Versant. MSNBC used this as an opportunity to rebrand to MS NOW to promote itself as a “source of patriotic, trustworthy news and analysis,” The Guardian reported.

Today, MSNBC becomes @MSNOWNews: MS NOW – My Source for News, Opinion, and the World. While our name has changed, who we are has not. You’ll find the same commitment to justice, progress, and the truth. Same mission. New name. pic.twitter.com/6QQOwgsWmj — MS NOW Public Relations (@MSNOWComms) November 15, 2025

On X, folks seemed confused and annoyed by the name change, and many didn’t hold back with their bold opinions. One X user wrote, “Multiple Sclerosis Now?” of the new acronym.

Another user echoed via X, “Stupid name. I think of multiple sclerosis, not a news station.”

Someone else snarked on X, “MS NOW you can believe us because we changed our name.”

End of an era. The last show with Nicolle at historic 30 Rock before MSNBC changes its name and HQ tomorrow and becomes MS NOW. pic.twitter.com/Yeel9XIJbG — Paul Rieckhoff🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@PaulRieckhoff) November 14, 2025

On November 14, MSNBC contributor Paul Rieckhoff wrote on X, “End of an era. The last show with Nicolle [Wallace] at historic 30 Rock before MSNBC changes its name and HQ tomorrow and becomes MS NOW.”

In the comments, another X user pointed out, “Multiple Sclerosis Now! Bad name…”

Yet another X user pointed out additional issues with the name change, writing, @MSNBC is rebranding as ‘MS NOW.’ Three issues: 1) They don’t have @msnow handle here. 2) They don’t own http://msnow.com; 3) The ‘MS’ in MSNBC was a reference to Microsoft and hasn’t been relevant since the last century. WTF?”

