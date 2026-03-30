‘Morning Joe’: Mika Brzezinski Rips Into Trump Over ICE Agents at Airports

What To Know Mika Brzezinski criticized the presence of ICE agents at U.S. airports, calling it a reminder of what she described as President Trump’s worst policy.

She condemned the administration’s deportation program as violent, unlawful, and brutish.

Brzezinski urged viewers not to ignore ICE’s actions.

MS NOW’s Mika Brzezinski was in a fiery mood on Monday’s (March 30) edition of Morning Joe, saying the presence of ICE agents at U.S. airports is a good reminder of “one of [President Trump‘s] worst policies ever to rain down on this country.”

The longtime news anchor was reacting to comments from Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, who said ICE agents will continue to man the nation’s airports amid the partial government shutdown, which has affected TSA staff and other Department of Homeland Security workers.

“I just want to talk about Tom Homan’s comments that we came in with,” Brzezinski started, per RawStory. “I mean, there are really no words to describe the pain and trauma that this administration has caused for so many people across the country with their deportation program. Their violent and unlawful, brutish, and some would say murderous deportation program with ICE.”

A choked-up Brzezinski continued, saying ICE is a “stain” and a “strain” on the American dream. “It’s a value that binds us together, and ICE rips that apart,” she added. “So I say ICE at airports may be a good idea because, as millions of people travel across the country for spring break or whatever else, they’ll be reminded when they see ICE of Trump’s worst policy. At least one of his worst policies ever to rain down on this country.”

Brzezinski, who is married to her Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough, urged viewers to “never turn a blind eye on what ICE is doing to human beings in this country, America.”

“Let ICE at the nation’s airports be that reminder for everyone as they move on with their lives and go on their vacations and live well as ICE rains hell down on communities and people and families, some undocumented, but still with rights in this country.”

She concluded, “They break everything, and it’s a good reminder.”

You can watch the full segment including Brzezinski’s comments in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.