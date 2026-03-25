Joe Scarborough Speaks Out After Making Big MS NOW Decision

What To Know Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski have signed new four-year contracts to continue hosting Morning Joe on MS NOW.

The show, which debuted in 2007 and is approaching its 20th anniversary, remains a key platform for political news and interviews.

Morning Joe recently announced a reduction in airtime from four hours to three, a change long requested by its co-hosts.

Two of MS NOW’s lead anchors are staying with the network for the foreseeable future, as Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski have signed new long-term deals.

As first reported by Axios, the husband-and-wife team has signed new four-year deals with MS NOW, which will see them continue to host Morning Joe through the end of 2029.

“Four more years! — as they say at conventions,” Scarborough told the outlet. “Mika and I are excited to be staying with our Morning Joe family and friends who have been watching regularly for almost 20 years. We’re also grateful for the vote of confidence [MS NOW President Rebecca Kutler and Versant CEO Mark Lazarus] have given us to stay with our Morning Joe team over the next four years.”

Morning Joe debuted in 2007 and has become one of the network’s staple shows, which, over the years, has spun off into streaming, a podcast, and a newsletter.

“We are about to celebrate 20 years of Morning Joe — Joe and Mika have created something that cannot be replicated,” Kutler told Axios. “As we build towards the 2026 midterms and 2028 presidential election, Morning Joe will continue to be a singular destination for presidents and newsmakers from all political parties.”

The renewed deals come just days after Morning Joe announced it would reduce from four hours to three. This time-shift has been something its hosts have long argued for.

“Getting up at 4:30 in the morning, and getting shot out of a cannon at 6 and tap dancing for four hours, there’s literally nobody on the planet that understands what that’s like, except for the person that I’m with all the time,” Scarborough told People back in November.

Scarborough and Brzezinski have co-hosted the show from the start, years before they became a couple. The pair got engaged in early 2017 and married on November 24, 2018, in Washington, D.C., in a ceremony officiated by former U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings.