‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Crack Up Over Trump Getting Another ‘Made Up’ Award

What To Know The Morning Joe hosts expressed disbelief and mocked Republicans for creating the new award to honor Donald Trump.

Co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough compared this award to previous “made up” honors, such as the FIFA Peace Prize.

Willie Geist commented that these awards are “infantilizing” Trump, suggesting that Republicans treat him like a child.

Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski was stunned on Thursday’s (March 26) show when she learned that Republicans had created a new award to bestow on President Donald Trump on Wednesday night (March 25).

The show opened with a clip of House Speaker Mike Johnson unveiling the first-ever America First Prize at the National Republican Congressional Committee’s annual fundraiser, saying they “want to honor [Trump] in some small way as a token of appreciation for his leadership.”

“Stop!” said a shocked Brzezinski after watching the clip. “They did not make up another award for him?!”

“They did,” her husband and co-host Joe Scarborough responded as Brzezinski dropped her head into her hands. “And you know, it’s because the FIFA Peace Prize award has gone so well.”

“Stop! They did not! They treat him like a child”. Morning Joe crew mocks the hell out of Trump’s latest made-up award. pic.twitter.com/i4qjzdWXXo — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 26, 2026

Scarborough went on to note how the Nobel Prize committee was criticized for awarding former President Barack Obama the peace prize in 2009. “So now, though, we have all these years later, all these prizes being given,” he added.

The MS NOW host could barely control his laughter as he continued, saying, “Like, first of all, the FIFA Peace Prize. Since then, like, hell has rained down from above like never before.”

“Peace Prize before Venezuela? Before Iran? And now the America First Prize,” he added. “Of course, defined not just in the past couple years, defined for a century as politicians in America who do not go to war, right, who focus at home instead.”

Scarborough quipped, “This is like giving me the ‘Brevity is the Soul of Wit Award.’ It just doesn’t fit!”

In December 2025, FIFA president Gianni Infantino introduced the first-ever FIFA Peace Prize, with Trump receiving the inaugural award in Washington, D.C. This came after the president complained about not winning the Nobel Peace Prize.

Morning Joe co-host Willie Geist said these awards are almost “infantilizing” Trump.

“They’re infantilizing him a little bit… here’s a trophy, here’s an iPad to watch bombs exploding in Iran to color your view of how the war is going. They treat him like a child,” Geist stated. “If I were him, I would be offended by it. But of course. But I don’t think he is.”