Grey’s Anatomy is one of TV’s longest-running programs, with 22 seasons (and counting) on ABC. Since its very beginning, the primetime medical drama has focused on the surgeons, residents, and interns at Seattle’s premier teaching hospital, Grey Sloan Memorial (formerly, Seattle Grace and Seattle Grace Mercy West), and the action continues, with the series anchoring the network’s Thursday night line-up.

Increasingly, however, some fans have begun to wonder whether the Shonda Rhimes-created series is nearing its endgame, and this year is no exception. So is Grey’s Anatomy returning for Season 23 after the current run ends? Here’s what we know so far.

Is Grey’s Anatomy renewed for Season 23?

Not yet. However, fans can expect news of the series’ future to come in the spring, as renewals and cancellations are usually announced at that time. Though Grey’s Anatomy‘s ratings have slightly dropped since Season 21 (averaging a .19 rating in the key demographic, down from .22), it has also slightly increased in viewership (averaging 2.213 million viewers per episode, up from 2.2 million) and remains one of the most-streamed series in all of television, with 40.9 billion minutes watched in 2025 across the platforms.

Plus, shorwunner Meg Marinis has indicated a willingness to stick around long after Season 22, telling The Hollywood Reporter last May, “I hope to be here as long as they’ll have me. I love this show. I love working for Shonda. It’s home. I’m in it to win it so let’s see how long they can keep us going. I’m here.”

Who will star in Grey’s Anatomy Season 23?

Barring any major changes to the cast of Grey’s Anatomy, fans can likely expect the series regulars to return. This includes the series originals, Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, and James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber; along with long-timers Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Chris Carmack as Atticus “Link” Lincoln, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, and Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu; and the newer additions like Alexis Floyd as Simone Griffith, Harry Shum Jr. as Benson “Blue” Kwan. Adelaide Kane as Jules Millin, and Trevor Jackson as Wes Bryant.

When will Grey’s Anatomy Season 23 premiere?

Though an exact premiere date has not yet been announced, if and when Grey’s Anatomy returns for Season 23, it will likely be in the fall of 2026, typically in September or October.

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 23, Premiere Date TBD, Fall 2026