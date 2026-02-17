What To Know The Artful Dodger star Luke Bracey opens up about joining the series as Inspector Boxer.

The actor also shares hopes for a Season 3 return, weighs in on Season 2’s love triangle, and talks about that mini cliffhanger ending.

[The article below contains MAJOR spoilers from The Artful Dodger, Season 2.]

The Artful Dodger may have welcomed back plenty of familiar faces in Season 2, but it was the entrance of Luke Bracey‘s Inspector Henry Boxer that made quite an impression in this latest chapter.

The new lawman of Port Victory was introduced as a potential threat to Jack Dawkins (Thomas Brodie-Sangster), in more ways than one, as he investigated a string of murders he believed the doctor might be committing, as well as pursuing Dawkins’ love, Lady Belle (Maia Mitchell). In the end, Inspector Boxer uncovered the truth that Professor McGregor (Kim Gyngell) was behind the string of deaths, seemingly leaving behind the idea of a romance with Belle in the process.

Below, Bracey opens up about joining the series, shares Season 3 hopes, and weighs in on Season 2’s love triangle.

What did you enjoy most about entering the world of The Artful Dodger?

Luke Bracey: The most enjoyable parts of entering the world of The Artful Dodger was to work on such a high-quality Australian production. We are blessed with immensely talented creators and artists in Australia, both in front and behind the camera. And to be given the privilege to show the world our ability to create world-class productions was something I wanted to be a part of.

Inspector Boxer was seen assisting Dr. Sneed (Nicholas Burton) after he was attacked. Do you think he got him help in time?

I certainly hope he did! They were both in some trouble with their injuries. I think it would be good for Boxer if he did manage to help save Sneed, if only for his mastering of some of his past trauma in terms of attending to someone in need, and running out of time.

Would you like to see Boxer’s story continue in a third season? Any wishes for his future?

I would love to see Boxer’s story continue. My wish would be for Boxer to be able to shed some of the calcified shell he has created to protect himself. He has a strong moral compass and an inherent desire to do good and protect people. I would like to see him continue to do that. But also to help himself live his life in a more free way. I’d like to see him have a bit of a laugh at the world, and at himself.

Lady Jane seemed to push Boxer towards her daughter, Belle. Do you think he had genuine affection for her, or is he still grieving the loss of his wife?

I think two things can be true at the same time. I don’t think he ever expected, or thought he deserved to feel affection towards another woman in his life. He will always be grieving his wife, but perhaps in the future, he can forgive himself and understand he has nothing to feel guilty about, and is allowed to find affection again, without that being disrespectful to his late wife.

Does Boxer hold any ill will toward Dawkins after learning the truth behind Port Victory’s string of murders?

Boxer doesn’t feel ill will towards Dawkins. I think he understands that Dawkins is a good man at his core. Boxer believes in right and wrong. He is guided by the belief that people have good in them. And should be allowed to be good people. But he also knows that darkness exists, and feels his duty is to protect people from that darkness.

