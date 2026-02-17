Miley Cyrus Returning for ‘Hannah Montana’ 20th Anniversary Special — How & When to Watch

Miley Cyrus, get that wig ready. The Grammy-winning singer will return to her Disney Channel roots for a Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special on Disney+. The special will celebrate the iconic series that defined a generation — exactly two decades after its Disney Channel debut.

Hannah Montana premiered on March 24, 2006, on Disney Channel and starred a young Cyrus as Miley Stewart, a teenage girl living a secret double life as the world-famous titular pop star. The series costarred Cyrus’ father, Billy Ray Cyrus, along with Jason Earles, Emily Osment, and Mitchell Musso and ran for four seasons. The TV show’s success resulted in a hit concert film that came out in theaters in 2008, as well as the Hannah Montana: The Movie feature film, which came out in 2009. The Hannah Montana series finale aired on January 16, 2011.

Cyrus and Disney commemorated the special’s announcement with a video teaser on Instagram on Tuesday, February 17 (see below).

“Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection,” Cyrus said in a statement on Tuesday. “The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of. This ‘Hannahversary’ is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who’ve stood by me for 20 years.”

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special?

The special comes out on Tuesday, March 24, the 20th anniversary of the series premiere.

“The special will be filmed in front of a live studio audience and will feature an exclusive, in-depth interview with Miley Cyrus, hosted by Alex Cooper,” Disney+ said. “The conversation will offer an intimate look at the creation of one of pop culture’s most iconic characters and the lasting impact the show and character have had on fans around the world. With heartfelt nostalgia and fresh perspective, Cyrus will revisit the moments, music, and memories that defined an era. Viewers will be treated to never-before-seen archival footage, while some of the most memorable sets from Hannah Montana are brought back to life — including the Stewart family living room and the legendary Hannah Montana closet. There will also be some familiar *notes* that find their way back into the spotlight…”

With one of Disney’s most passionate fandoms, Hannah Montana became a global phenomenon, reshaping kids’ television, influencing music and fashion, and launching a generation-defining pop star. The Emmy-nominated series spawned 14 platinum and 18 gold albums worldwide, as well as two feature films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ (@disneyplus)

Who is hosting the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special?

The special is hosted by Alex Cooper, host of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Where can I watch the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special?

The special will be filmed live, but won’t air live. It will come out only on Disney+.

“Hannah Montana opened the door for so many fans to dream big, sing loud, and embrace every side of themselves, which is why its legacy continues to shine across generations,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. “Partnering with Miley on this special is a dream, and we want it to be a love letter to the fans, who remain as passionate today as they were when the series debuted almost 20 years ago.”

The special is produced by HopeTown Entertainment and Unwell Productions. Ashley Edens serves as showrunner, with Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, Alex Cooper, and Matt Kaplan as executive producers. Cooper will also host the special, guiding Hannah Montana fans through the nostalgic and highly-anticipated anniversary celebration.

Fans can relive their favorite Miley moments ahead of the anniversary special with the Hannah Montana Collection on Disney+. And starting February 19, they can dive even deeper with a dedicated non-stop Stream featuring all four seasons of Hannah Montana, Hannah Montana: The Movie, and Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: The Best of Both Worlds Concert. The Hannah Montana catalog has amassed more than half a billion hours streamed globally on Disney+ to date, the streamer says.

Cyrus’s Something Beautiful documentary film is also on Disney+ and Hulu.

Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, Tuesday, March 24, Disney+