‘Bargain Block’s Keith Bynum Teases New ‘Projects’ After HGTV Show Cancellation

It’s been nearly two months since Bargain Block ended its four-season run on HGTV, and Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas are as busy as ever.

Bynum gave fans an update on what he and Thomas have been up to since the show’s end in a Sunday, November 2, Instagram post. “Been a fun week! 9 states visited, got to see my dad, my sister, my niece, Texas, Vegas, LIZ, and of course Evian,” he wrote. “Excited to show yall some of the projects!”

Bynum’s carousel of photos included several snaps of himself and Thomas, as well as pics of himself spending time with family and friends. The post also featured a selfie Bynum took during a recent construction project, possibly one that fans will soon see the results of.

Fans of Bargain Block reacted to Bynum’s latest update in the post’s comments, with one user writing, “Happy to see y’all looking so good!!! ❤️❤️❤️.”

“Miss you all ❤️ Look forward to seeing your new projects,” another person wrote, while someone else shared, “You all are greatly missed 📺 Glad that you are having a good journey to different cool places 🤠 Take care!” A different user commented, “Miss seeing you guys and your amazing transformations. You and Evan are so talented. Happy to see your smiling faces. Great pictures!!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Keith Bynum (@keithbynum_)

Bynum and Thomas’ Bargain Block costar, Shea Hicks-Whitfield, also hopped in the post’s comments, writing, “#Love 🧡🥰🧡.” Brynum replied, stating, “@shea.whitfield love youuuu.” In another comment, Hicks-Whitfield added, “Love you! Can’t wait to see you @keithbynum_ 🥰♥️🫂.”

Back in June, Bynum surprised fans by revealing that Bargain Block had been canceled by HGTV after four seasons, despite having been initially renewed for a fifth season. The show was the first of several home renovation shows to be axed by the network in recent months, including Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.

Bargain Block began airing the final episodes of Season 4 in August and officially concluded on September 10. In a September interview with People, Bynum said that the show’s cancellation “derailed” his and Thomas’ business, NINE Design + Homes.

“[Our] revenue stream was built heavily off our television contracts. And we had already been moving in a direction to fulfill a fifth season when it was announced that they were not going to move forward,” he shared. “We were just not in a place at all to prepare for that. We just got caught with our pants down. And as a business owner, that’s the worst feeling in the world.”

The couple managed to “pivot immediately into client work” to keep their business going.

“Everyone always told us TV is a fickle world and they are very right. TV is full of a lot of great people but it’s also full of some of the worst people I’ve ever encountered,” Bynum continued. “Evan and I have always tried hard to stick to what we know and what we’re good at which is being ourselves. We love you all and we’re very excited to announce what’s next soon!”

