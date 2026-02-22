‘Industry’: Why Myha’la & Marisa Abela Want to Explore a Harper & Yasmin Romance (VIDEO)

What To Know In the penultimate episode of Industry Season 4, Harper and Yasmin share an intimate night out that blurs the lines of platonic and romantic intimacy.

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Industry Season 4 Episode 7.]

No matter their endless feuds, Harper (Myha’la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) never quit each other in Industry. After Whitney (Max Minghella) made a mess of all their lives, Yasmin left Henry (Kit Harington) in the penultimate episode of Season 4 and turned to Harper to let off some steam. The old friends stayed out all night and kissed on the dance floor. You could chalk it up to friends just being playful while partying, but the next scene in the club featured lines that make it all much more intimate. Here and in the video above, Myha’la and Abela define that kiss, explaining its specific brand of romance and addressing whether they want to explore a real romantic relationship between Harper and Yasmin in a potential Industry Season 5.

Before they went dancing, Harper and Yasmin had the most honest conversation they’ve ever had while sitting at a bar. They were taking stock of their lives after the fall of Tender, ushered in by the SternTao team after a full season of trying to prove that the company and Whitney were frauds. It was a victory for Harper and Eric (Ken Leung) that came at the cost of Eric leaving Harper behind forever (Leung exited the series in Episode 6).

Yasmin finally realized Harper was right about everything. She resigned from Tender and publicly distanced herself from her husband, knowing the legal fallout of Whitney’s manipulations and their trust in him was about to come crashing down on them. Yasmin betrayed her lover to protect herself again, just like she did with Rob (Harry Lawtey) when getting engaged to Henry at the end of Season 3.

Now, Yasmin has reunited with Harper, the only person she really trusts. Harper meant it when she said that she didn’t want Yasmin hurt in the process of taking down Tender, but she admitted in this conversation at the bar that she always dreamed of having more power than Yasmin, and it felt good now that she had it. This was less about Yasmin as a person and more about what their class differences represent to each other. For Yasmin, Harper was a living, breathing example of how much confidence and intelligence she lacks. For Harper, Yasmin represents the immense privilege that she will never have.

Yasmin admitted she’s incredibly jealous of Harper. Harper admitted she would kill to walk one day in Yasmin’s shoes and see how the world opened up for her. They agreed to take care of each other that night, and that’s what led to their kiss on the dancefloor.

“You have no idea how good I feel right now,” Harper said on a smoke break, as Yasmin replied, “We have forever, even if we can’t be,” as the episode ended.

Were those lines an admission of romantic feelings for each other?

“I’m gonna let the lesbians decide,” Myha’la tells us, smiling.

“I think there’s a kind of romance that exists in platonic relationships that’s not sexual,” she continues. “Because the intimacy that they share is beyond any other relationship that they have. No one knows Harper the way Yasmin knows Harper, and nobody knows Yasmin the way that Harper knows Yasmin. That kiss is just an extension, a physical extension of their intimacy. It doesn’t necessarily mean this is now like a romantic love or a sexual one. It is so much bigger and more complex and sweeter than that.”

“I’ll say this, I think that Yasmin would be more devastated and more jealous of Harper having a number one ride or die girl in her life than any of the kind of like side chicks that Henry’s been dealing with,” Abela says. “She gets that Henry was probably going to f**k around, and that’s OK. But if suddenly, you know, in Season 5, there was a bestie that was everything to Harper, I think that would really kill Yasmin.”

The actors agree that there is a foundation on which they could build a romantic bond between these two women in potential future seasons (as of the time of publication, Industry has not been renewed).

“Let’s hope so,” Abela says. Myha’la adds that they’d dive into a dynamic like that “in an ideal world, honey.”

“I want to like run the gamut on their relationship,” Abela adds. “I don’t know exactly what that looks like, but I want us to work out what these two actually mean to each other and how far they’re willing [to go], what they want from one another. I do want to figure that out.”

From their lips to HBO’s ears.

Industry, Season 4 Finale, Sunday, March 1, 9/8c, HBO