What To Know Joy Behar returned to The View after missing most of the week.

She revealed she suffered a broken toe caused by dropping her iPad on her foot.

Behar showed off her injury, while Sunny Hostin revealed how her surgeon husband helped treat her.

Joy Behar returned to The View on Friday’s (November 14) show after being absent from the series all week long due to an injury.

The show started in an unusual fashion, with her and the other cohosts — namely, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — already seated at the table as Leona Lewis‘ “This Version” theme song rang out to begin the show, rather than having them walk out together. This was because Behar was still reeling from the injury that took her out of commission.

Then, Behar addressed how she hurt her foot and how “painful” the injury was.

“Now, I’ve been off for a few days, as you might have noticed,” she said to start the show.

When Hostin then prompted her to explain by saying, “What happened, Joy?” Behar then explained, while showing off her bandaged toes, “Well, here’s what happened. So I dropped my iPad on my foot, and I broke my toe.”

“But you’re so flexible!” Griffin joked.

“What they do is they put the toes together because it’s broken,” Behar continued. “And it’s very, very, very painful. I cannot recommend you dropping anything on your toe.”

“Wasn’t Sunny trying to talk you into a bigger iPad just a few weeks ago?” Navarro then noted.

“Yes, she was. Very sadistic of you,” Behar joked to Hostin.

Hostin then went on to explain how her husband, Manny, an orthopedic surgeon, got involved in helping Behar through it.

“Manny and I hear that Joy has dropped his iPad on her foot. So I texted Joy, and I said, ‘Manny’s having office hours. Would you like him to go to your house to look at your foot?’ And that didn’t happen. But Manny said, ‘Have her send me a picture of her foot.’ And he asked Joy, “Is there any swelling or bruising? Because that is a sign of a break.’ She said, ‘Absolutely not. No swelling, no bruising.'”

“When he when he got that picture, Joy, I mean her third toe looked like her big toe. Come on,” Hostin continued.

Behar said it was because of all the “glamour lighting” in her house that she couldn’t see the severity of the injury and said her husband, Steve Janowitz is “half blind” as well. She then went on to reveal that she was in treatment for the injury and would be getting a doctor-prescribed boot later in the day.

To that, Griffin pointed to her own history of having foot injuries and joked, “I showed up for work when I broke my foot, not to rub it in,” before showing a photo of herself in a boot walking alongside then-Vice President Mike Pence on a foreign trip. “It may not be a fashion statement, but it does help.”

That still wasn’t the end of the discussion about Behar’s foot, though, because Navarro then suggested they bring back Matthew McConaughey as a guest on the show because he once gave Behar a foot rub on national TV… and she showcased the footage of that moment for good measure.

“Everybody needs a foot fetishist in their life,” Behar joked before concluding with some words of advice: “Don’t drop anything on your foot. It’s very painful.”

