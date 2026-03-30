Whitney Cummings Guest Cohosts ‘The View’ — What to Know About the Controversial Comedian

The guest cohosting spree continues amid Alyssa Farah Griffin‘s maternity leave on The View. This time, it’s Whitney Cummings joining the panel for the week, starting on Monday (March 30).

So who is Whitney Cummings?

Well, the comedian has made a name for herself both on- and off-screen.

Cummings started in stand-up and took part in several Comedy Central Roasts, including the 2011 one for Donald Trump, and hosted a one-hour special called Whitney Cummings: Money Shot in 2010. On the creative side of things, she cocreated the hit sitcom 2 Broke Girls and the autobiographical comedy Whitney and hosted the talk show Love You, Mean It With Whitney Cummings. She went on to host more one-hour specials called I Love You and I’m Your Girlfriend before returning to television production on the revival of Roseanne.

She has courted controversies in the past, including participating in the 2025 Riyadh Comedy Festival in Saudi Arabia as well as mocking YouTuber Ms. Rachel. She has also been criticized for having a relationship with Chris Cole, a former pro skateboarder who was accused of domestic violence, and for making a homophobic comment about “lesbians in charge” of the Los Angeles Fire Department. She also had a transphobic joke removed from a CNN New Year’s Eve set.

Cummings is also well-known for her popular podcast Good for You and hosted the Friends game show on HBO Max, Fast Friends.

She has also acted in series like Tell Me You Love Me, House, Undateable, Tacoma FD, Workaholics, Accused, and Doctor Odyssey.

She participated in the roast of Donald Trump in 2011. She also hosted The Daily Show in January 2026.

On Monday’s show, during a discussion of the partial government shutdown and its effects on TSA agents, who had been going without pay, she said, “I’m a comedian. I don’t understand the whole appropriations language, appropriations law. I’m just glad that President Trump is able to pay the TSA agents, at least that’s a start.” She also criticized a woman who claimed women should have the “courage” to get married and have kids before sharing a photo of her own young child.

Cummings is the latest in a series of guest cohosts for The View, following appearances by Savannah Chrisley, Amanda Carpenter, Sara Eisen, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Sheryl Underwood, and Abby Huntsman.

The View, weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC