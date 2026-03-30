Ana Navarro Returns to ‘The View’ After Mystery Absence — What Did She Say?

The View fans were left stumped in Friday’s (March 27) episode when regular cohost Ana Navarro was unexpectedly absent. And moderator Joy Behar was even more confounded, it seemed, as she said, “Hello, everyone. Welcome to The View. Ana is off today. We know not where, but she is not here.”

We suspected that she might have left early on Thursday, when the Friday edition would have been taped, to catch a flight back from New York to Miami, Florida, for the weekend’s “No Kings” protest in her home town. And based on what she had to say upon returning Monday (March 30), that seems to have been the case.

After Whoopi Goldberg introduced the “Hot Topic” discussion of the millions of rally-goers that attended the collective protest over the weekend, Navarro said, “I was in the one in Miami. And I’ll tell you something where Jamie Raskin spoke. I spoke. Every time I go to one of these rallies, it gives me hope because you see people of all ages, all ethnicities, all colors, all creeds, coming together in defense of America.”

She also offered a preemptive message for those who question the impact of these kinds of rallies and what they actually mean for the state of the nation.

“For all those people that then ask, ‘Yeah, but can you translate this to the voting booth?’ They’re already translating it to the voting booth,” she said. “We flipped three seats in Florida, including the one in Mar-a-Lago.”

“So I do think people are going to channel this outrage and this anger and this energy and take it to the polls,” Navarro continued.

She did not, however, directly address why she had to be absent for Friday’s show nor why Behar seemed so surprised by her being missing from the table.

The View, weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC