With their new Disney+ movie coming out and Camp Rock 3 on the way, fans are excited to see more of the Jonas Brothers on their screens.

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie follows Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas as they repair their brotherly bond while facing hilarious hijinks on their way home for the holidays. As for whether or not a sequel is in the works, cowriter and producer Elizabeth Berger told TV Insider that the ideas for a follow-up film are endless.

“I’d do it in a second. There’s a lot of holidays out there,” she shared. Her fellow cowriter and producer, Isaac Aptaker, even revealed that the duo started brainstorming ideas for sequels while shooting A Very Jonas Christmas Movie.

“On set, as we were making this one, we were all just continuously finding each other and being like, ‘When are we making the next one? What’s the next holiday?'” Aptaker told us. “So, it was a true joy, and it would be a joy to do it again. … A Very Jonas Arbor Day. Coming to Disney+ in …”

In addition to starring in the movie, all three of the Jonas Brothers also serve as producers on the project. According to Berger, the idea for the film is something the band “had up their sleeve for many years and sort of kicked around, but hadn’t gotten to just yet.”

Berger said getting the call from Disney about working on the movie was “the fastest yes I’ve ever given,” so much so that she didn’t consult Aptaker before signing them both on to the project.

“We always call each other and are like, ‘Do you want to do this? Do you want to do this? OK, great.’ And Isaac had actually just started paternity leave, but I was so confident that he would find this as fun, as joyful, as exciting as I did on that call, that I was like, ‘Yeah, we’re in and I will be absolutely stunned if Isaac says otherwise,'” she shared. “And he did not, and that was the beginning of the process.”

Berger and Aptaker have collaborated on numerous notable TV and film projects over the years, including This Is Us, Love, Simon, Love, Victor, Turtles All the Way Down, and How I Met Your Father. Working with the Jonas Brothers on A Very Jonas Christmas Movie was something Aptaker told TV Insider was a fun experience for both of them.

“We really tried to use the brothers and their experience to make it feel as real as possible. They were such great partners and collaborators. They were so open with us,” Aptaker shared. “We had lunch with them a few times. We went to one of their shows as we were kind of starting to write the script, and we would just, like, hound them and bug them. Like, ‘Guys, what are your weirdest Christmas memories? What are your traditions? What’s it like being on the road all the time and trying to juggle that with being a dad?'”

Aptaker said incorporating the brothers’ real-life holiday experiences helped him and Berger create an “authentic” and “special” story. “Of course, they’re playing heightened, comedic versions of themselves, but when the movie slows down and they talk about their families and their childhoods, there are these real pieces of their actual lives that made it into the script,” he said.

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, Movie Premiere, Friday, November 14, 2025, Disney+