The Jonas Brothers are returning to their Disney roots for their latest onscreen project.

Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas will kick off the holiday season with their brand-new Disney+ film, A Very Jonas Christmas, next month. The musical trio announced the project in January with a festive and funny Love Actually parody.

“Hi, we are the Jonas Brothers,” read cards the group held while standing at someone’s doorstep, mimicking Love Actually‘s iconic love confession scene. “Sorry to bother you. But we’re making a Christmas movie. Coming out this holiday season. Only on Disney+.”

The Jonas Brothers’ ties with Disney run deep, as the band signed with Disney’s Hollywood Records before skyrocketing into fame in the 2008 Disney Channel original movie Camp Rock. They returned for the film’s 2010 sequel, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, as well as starred on their own Disney Channel series, Jonas, which ran for two seasons from 2009 to 2010.

In addition to their seven studio albums, the Jonas Brothers have also released a handful of holiday tracks over the years, including “Like It’s Christmas” and “I Need You Christmas.”

Scroll down for everything we know about the Jonas Brothers’ big screen adventure on Disney+.

When does A Very Jonas Christmas Movie premiere?

The Disney+ original movie will premiere on Friday, November 14.

What is the synopsis of A Very Jonas Christmas Movie?

“In A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas face a series of escalating obstacles as they struggle to make it from London to New York in time to spend Christmas with their families,” the film’s official logline reads.

Who is starring in A Very Jonas Christmas Movie?

In addition to Kevin, Joe, and Nick, the film’s cast is filled with several famous faces. Chloe Bennet will play a character named Lucy, while Billie Lourd will play Cassidy. Laverne Cox will appear as Stacy, alongside KJ Apa as Gene, Andrew Barth Feldman as Ethan, Andrea Martin as Deb, Randall Park as Brad, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Santa.

Celebrities appearing as themselves in the movie include Kenny G, Justin Tranter, Kevin’s wife, Danielle Jonas, and Nick’s wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Given that the film will follow the brothers’ journey back home for Christmas, it’s likely other members of the Jonas family will appear, as well.

Is there a trailer for A Very Jonas Christmas Movie?

The movie’s first official trailer, released in September, sees the Jonas Brothers prepare to travel home after performing a holiday concert in London. “Are you boys sure you’re okay with getting to the plane tomorrow without me? I can stay another night just to make sure you get home okay,” Park’s character Brad asks the trio. Nick replies, “It’s one night, Brad. We’ll be fine.”

Of course, everything does not turn out “fine,” as the trailer goes on to show clips of the brothers caught up in crazy travel shenanigans, taking everything from planes, trains, and automobiles to get home for the holidays.

The trailer ends on a funny note, with the brothers stranded out in the snow, surrounded by wolves. “I’m sorry we never got to hear you sing, Kevin. I’m sure your voice is pretty okay,” Joe shouts in a panic. Kevin yells in reply, “Thank you.”

Who are the creatives behind A Very Jonas Christmas Movie?

Kevin, Joe, and Nick serve as producers on the movie, which is directed by Jessica Yu. Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who are known for their work on This Is Us and Love, Simon, penned the script, as well as produced with Adam Fishbach, Spencer Berman, and Scott Morgan. Produced by 20th Television, the film will feature original music from Tranter.

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, Movie Premiere, November 14, 2025, Disney+