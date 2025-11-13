‘The Price Is Right’: Contestant Married 50 Years Wins Car After Hole-in-One Disaster

What To Know Gary Lang, celebrating his 50th wedding anniversary on The Price Is Right, won a car after playing the Hole-in-One game despite a poor first putt.

A contestant on The Price Is Right won a car on Hole-in-One after having a disastrous first attempt at the game. In fact, he missed the hole so badly that his wife was caught on camera staring him down!

Before attempting the golf game, Gary Lang won the fifth item up for bid, which was Hamilton Beach countertop appliances. He bid $500 on the $542 worth of appliances. Lang jumped up and down and hugged his wife before making it to the stage to see host Drew Carey. The couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on the game show.

He played Hole-In-One to try and win a new Toyota Corolla LE, worth $29,339. Lang revealed that he likes to golf, but no one goes with him. “I’m that bad,” Lang said.

The way the game works is The Price Is Right contestant has to try to put six grocery items in order from least expensive to most expensive. If they get them all correct, they get to putt from the shortest distance. But, if they get it wrong, they putt from wherever they stopped at. If the contestant sinks the ball in the hole, they win the car.

For the least expensive item, Lang chose the bottle of Coca-Cola. He then picked the Greek yogurt, which the crowd groaned at. He then went with the microwavable fried rice, the apple pie slice, pain relief medicine, and then microwave bacon as the most expensive.

The soda bottle was $2.69. The Greek Yogurt container was $5.79. The microwaved rice was $3.79, so Lang had to putt from the second line.

Lang took the shot but didn’t make it in the hole after hitting it too hard. The ball rolled off the course and onto the floor. He looked out at his wife and rubbed his arm. She gave him a disappointed look and shook her head, which made the audience laugh.

“Gary, lucky for you, the game is called Hole-in-One…. or Two,” Drew Carey said as he pressed a button that flipped the sign. Lang got another chance to try and sink the ball.

He hit it gentler the second time, and it landed in the hole. “Oh my God!” Lang yelled as he threw his hands up.

“That’s how you do it. Second putt’s the charm,” Drew Carey said.

Lang spun a .60 on the Showcase Showdown wheel, but didn’t make it to the Showcase since his opponent spun at .75.