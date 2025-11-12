‘The Price Is Right’ Audience Goes Wild as Veteran Wins Backyard Set

What To Know Marine radio operator Joshua Sturgil won a backyard set on The Price Is Right‘s Veterans Day episode by playing a near-perfect Hi-Low game.

The audience, filled with active-duty and retired military, erupted in cheers as Sturgil correctly identified the three most expensive grocery items to win the prize package worth $6,310.

Although Sturgil did not advance to the Showcase, the special episode also featured NCIS: Origins stars presenting a military-themed showcase trip.

Joshua Sturgil, an active-duty radio operator for the Marines, won the third item up for bid, which was a massage chair with air bag compression. He bid $1,750 on the item, which was the highest bid. The price was actually $1,800. He and host Drew Carey connected since that is what Carey did in the military.

Sturgil played Hi-Low for a UV-protected 7×7 Rubbermaid shed, a robotic lawn mower, a 20-volt, nine-piece tool kit, two grills and grill covers, and a weatherproof 4k Smart TV, worth $6,310.

The way the game works is that the game show contestant is given six grocery store items. There are three items that are more expensive than the other three, and it is up to the contestant to figure out which ones they are in order to win the prizes. The six items were movie theater popcorn, sour cherry spread, Oxi-Clean bathroom cleaner, Skittles, a Power Crunch protein bar, and liquid antacid.

Sturgil picked the antacid as the most expensive item. It was $11.49.

He then went with the sour cherry spread, which was $7.99. For the third most expensive item, Sturgil chose the Oxi-Clean.

“That’s what I would have picked,” Drew Carey said. The cleaner was $6.99.

The next three items had to be under $6.99 in order for him to win. The Skittles were $1.99. The protein bar was $2.19. The popcorn was $4.99, so he won the prize.

Sturgil jumped up and down as the audience, which was filled with active-duty and retired military, roared. His fellow Marines gave a loud chant. Sturgil threw up his hands and encouraged the crowd to cheer louder.

Sturgil spun an .80 on the Showcase Showdown wheel, but didn’t make it to the Showcase as his opponent spun an .85.

Also on the episode were NCIS: Origins stars Austin Stowell and Mariel Molino, who play Marines on the CBS show. The pair presented a showcase, which included a trip to where the drama is filmed.