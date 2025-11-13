Kelly Ripa Uses ‘Bird Theory’ to See if Mark Consuelos Really Loves Her

What To Know Kelly Ripa tested the viral “bird theory” live on air with her husband Mark Consuelos, who passed by showing interest when she mentioned seeing a bird.

The “bird theory” suggests that if a partner responds with curiosity to a mundane observation, it indicates attentiveness and love in the relationship.

Ripa and Consuelos, married since 1996 and longtime co-hosts, humorously explored how the theory could apply to both genders using different conversation topics.

Kelly Ripa hopped on the “bird theory” during Wednesday’s (November 12) edition of Live with Kelly and Mark, the viral trend meant to test whether a significant other truly loves their partner.

For those unfamiliar, the “new relationship test” involves telling your partner that you saw a bird, and if they respond with interest or a follow-up question, it means they love you. Ripa put this to the test with her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, without letting him know ahead of time what she had planned.

On Wednesday’s show, Ripa told Consuelos, “I saw a bird this morning,” per Decider.com.

Consuelos quickly replied, “Oh, you did? What kind of bird?”

Ripa gasped, saying, “Oh my gosh, he loves me!”

A confused Consuelos responded, “Yeah, I do. That was the easiest.”

Ripa explained more by reading out a therapist’s summary of the theory, which has become a viral trend on TikTok. The long-time host read, “It involves mentioning a bird sighting in a casual conversation.”

She continued, “If you mention to your partner that you saw a bird and they ask you a simple follow-up question, that means that they are interested in you, they are intensely listening to you, they love you.”

“Or they like birds,” Consuelos quipped.

Ripa went on to explain what the test proves, noting, “They see you. You’ve been seen by this person. But people that say ‘I saw a bird this morning’ and get a tepid response of ‘Okay,’ they’re just not that into you.”

As for those who don’t pass the test, Ripa joked “apparently [they] should file for divorce right away!”

Consuelos then wondered what question a husband could ask a wife, saying that the bird theory test “feels more” like what a woman would say to a man. Live‘s executive producer, Michael Gelman, suggested a question or comment about sports could work.

“I’m really bummed about the Buccaneers,” Consuelos said.

“Oh no, what happened?” replied a concerned Ripa.

“There you go! You do that,” Consuelos concluded.

Ripa and Consuelos, who co-starred on ABC’s All My Children, got married in Las Vegas in 1996, and went on to welcome three children — Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22. The duo left the soap in 2002 but returned in January 2010 to mark its 40th anniversary. Ripa began co-hosting Live With Regis and Kelly in February 2001, and after 22 years of filling in as co-host, Consuelos joined Ripa permanently in 2023.