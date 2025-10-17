Inside Kelly Ripa’s Love-at-First-Sight Moment With Mark Consuelos on ‘All My Children’
When Judy Blye Wilson became the casting director for All My Children in 1991, the long-running soap was on the verge of a new era that would soon include one of its most memorable real-life love stories.
“That’s when Kelly Ripa came in (as Hayley Vaughan),” Wilson recalls. “And I can’t really take credit for it because she was cast by Joan D’Incecco (the previous casting director) and by that group prior to my getting there. But I definitely had a lot to do with Mark Consuelos (getting hired as Mateo Santos) and that’s an understatement.”
In 1994, the soap was seeking the perfect actor to play a love interest for Ripa. “They wanted it to be a Latino or Hispanic young man,” Wilson recalls. “He needed to be young and drop-dead gorgeous. So, I started a big search, because it wasn’t very easy at the time.”
One of the first budding stars to catch her eye was Mark Consuelos. “He was out of Florida, not local,” she explains. “I noticed that he had gone to Notre Dame and graduated fairly recently.”
Soon after, Ripa stopped by Wilson’s office and spotted the photo of Consuelos. “The picture was on the desk of Mark, and she picked it up and fell in love for the rest of her life,” Wilson relays. “It happened right there. She flipped out over his picture. And it was just an 8-by-10 headshot.”
Wilson brought Consuelos in to read for Mateo, but it wasn’t an immediate yes, which became a challenge because the character was already written into scripts. “The network wasn’t sure,” she reveals. “They were a little shaky. So, we tested him again with other people, and then it just got to be out of control. Nobody was sure, and everybody was unsure, and then they said, ‘We can’t push it back any further. We have to start this role.’”
Consuelos began filming, but still wasn’t guaranteed the part. “He started playing the role of Mateo, and he had to screen test while he was playing the role with other guys, which was unheard of and phenomenal,” Wilson details. “Finally, they gave him the role, and he and Kelly fell in love immediately. The rest, I think, is history. So, that was a unique story because I don’t know of anyone that ever played a role while they were still screen-testing with other candidates trying to get the role.”
Ripa and Consuelos’ union proved fruitful. After eloping in Las Vegas on May 1, 1996, they welcomed three children — Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22. The duo left the soap in 2002 but returned in January 2010 to mark its 40th anniversary. Ripa began officially cohosting Live With Regis and Kelly in February 2001. After 22 years of filling in as Ripa’s cohost, Consuelos joined her permanently in 2023.
That their relationship, which took hold on the set, has remained strong is a source of delight for Wilson. “It’s a phenomenal story,” she points out. “Not only were they truly attracted to each other, there was something rather cosmic that went on. She was drawn to his picture, and they were drawn to each other physically, spiritually, and every other way. You can say that it was just meant to be, and it’s worked out very well.”
Wilson will be recognized as a “Silver Circle” honoree for her successful casting career at the 52nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, streaming live on October 17 and available to watch at watch.theemmys.tv and via The Emmys app.
Thorsten Kaye
Debbi Morgan
Darnell Williams
Ryan Bittle
Vincent Irizarry
Jill Larson
Colin Egglesfield
Jordi Vilasuso
David Canary
Eden Riegel
Julia Barr
Cady McClain
Heather Roop
Eric Nelsen
Denyse Tontz
Sal Stowers
Robert Scott Wilson
Ray MacDonnell
Alicia Minshew
Francesca James
Jordan Lane Price
Lindsay Hartley
Melissa Leo
Tasia Valenza
Peter Bergman
Dorothy Lyman
Kim Delaney
Richard Shoberg
Matthew Cowles
William Mooney
Warren Burton
Eli Mintz
Nicholas Benedict
Lawrence Keith
Mary Fickett
Frances Heflin
Ruth Warrick
Keith Hamilton Cobb
Robert LuPone
Elizabeth Lawrence
Steve Caffrey
Josh Duhamel
Finola Hughes
Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa
Jesse McCartney
Marcy Walker
Jack Scalia
Jennifer Bassey
Eva La Rue
Sydney Penny
Tommy J. Michaels
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Dondré Whitfield
Matt Borlenghi
James Patrick Stuart
William Christian
Robert Gentry
Liz Vassey
Mark La Mura
Ellen Wheeler
Robert Duncan McNeill
Lauren Holly
Kathleen Noone
Louis Edmonds
Gillian Spencer
J.R. Martinez
Michael Nouri
Susan Lucci
Michael E. Knight
Bobbie Eakes
Brittany Allen
Cornelius Smith
Jeff Branson
Alexa Havins
William deVry
Ricky Paull Goldin
Cameron Mathison
Rebecca Budig
Jacob Young
Walt Willey
Aiden Turner
Melissa Claire Egan
James Mitchell
Tonya Pinkins
Leven Rambin
Chrishell Stause
Amanda Baker
Eileen Herlie
Billy Miller
Christina Bennett Lind⨁Full Cast & Crew