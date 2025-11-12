Rachel Reilly Reveals the Only Way She Would Return to ‘Big Brother’

What To Know Rachel Reilly stated she would only return to Big Brother for an all-winners or legends season, due to her family commitments.

She reflected on her Big Brother journey, expressing gratitude for how the show changed her life.

Reilly also expressed interest in competing on Survivor, hoping to challenge herself in a new reality TV environment.

Fourth time’s the charm? Rachel Reilly opened up about whether she would ever appear on Big Brother again, and she gave one specific stipulation.

Talking with TV Insider about her 30th and 31st appearances on The Bold and the Beautiful, which are set to air on November 13 and 14, the reality show queen said that it would take a special season for her to come back. Reilly took her third turn in the Big Brother house this summer, but was eliminated by the Mastermind’s twist, and became the first member of the Jury.

She was also the first member of the Jury on Season 12, but came back to win the whole game on Season 13. This was the first time, however, that she played without her husband, Brendon Villegas.

“If it were an all-winner season, I would absolutely be honored to be part of that cast, so I’m hoping that they do something where it’s legends or winners,” she revealed to TV Insider.

“And maybe a little bit shorter than 90 days. I’m a mom of two young kids, so leaving for 90 days is a lot. But I think that I would absolutely love to go back, and next time I’m coming for that mastermind.”

At the end of Big Brother 27, the Mastermind was revealed to be three former players — Eric Stein, Jessie Godderz, and Frankie Grande. They all framed BB2 winner, Dr. Will Kirby.

Reilly revealed that she didn’t know the identity of the Mastermind, but she would be coming for them if she ever returned to the game. “I don’t think they would have told me that. Everything just unfolded at the finale this year, and I was like, ‘Of course, there’s, like, four masterminds, and they’re all my friends,'” she said.

Rachel Reilly expressed how much Big Brother changed her life. “Big Brother literally changed my life,” she reflects. “It will always have a special place in my heart. I would have never imagined in 2010, walking through that door on Big Brother, that in 2025, I would be coming back again and that I would have opportunities to go back on Bold and the Beautiful and film other scripted movies and series. It’s just been such an incredible adventure and journey, and I think it’s just getting started. I’m excited for what the future holds,” she ended.

The Big Brother alum also expressed interest in appearing on Survivor, one of the few reality shows she has yet to be on. “I would love to test my mental fortitude and my skills on Survivor, out on that island,” she told us. “So, I’m hoping for that to happen. That would be really exciting.”

Big Brother, Season 27, now streaming on Paramount+

The Bold and the Beautiful, weekdays, CBS