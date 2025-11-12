‘Big Brother’s Rachel Reilly Is ‘Hoping’ to Be Cast on ‘Survivor’

What To Know Rachel Reilly is a three-time Big Brother player and one-time winner. She just competed on Season 27.

Reilly expressed excitement about expanding her reality TV resume by testing her skills on Survivor.

Reilly reveals she’s open to returning to Big Brother for an all-winners or legends season.

Big Brother legend Rachel Reilly wants to test her skills on Survivor next. The reality champ is known for winning Big Brother Season 13 and competing in three seasons total (12, 13, and 27, the most recent). Now, she has her sights set on Fiji after her return to The Bold and the Beautiful on November 13 and 14.

The episodes will mark Reilly’s 30th and 31st appearances on the soap opera. In an exclusive interview teasing her soap return, Reilly told TV Insider that she’s aiming for Survivor after she finishes filming her upcoming movie, The Other Side of the Window, in which she plays a red carpet host.

“I would love to test my mental fortitude and my skills on Survivor, out on that island,” she told us. “So, I’m hoping for that to happen. That would be really exciting.”

Survivor 49 will come to a close in December, and then CBS is gearing up for the milestone 50th season, premiering in the spring of 2026. Survivor‘s already been renewed for Season 51 and 52, and applications for Survivor 51 are currently open. Survivor films two seasons back-to-back in the summer months, so if Reilly’s filming schedule for her movie doesn’t conflict, she could theoretically be cast in either of those seasons.

It wouldn’t be the first time a Big Brother star competed on Survivor. Hayden Moss, the winner of Big Brother Season 12, was the first Big Brother alum to ever compete on Survivor (he was in the Blood vs. Water season). Cirie Fields (who’s in Survivor 50) and Caleb Reynolds have also done both shows.

Reilly also told us what it would take for her to return to Big Brother for a fourth season.

“If it was an all-winner season, I would absolutely be honored to be part of that cast, so I’m hoping that they do something where it’s legends or winners,” she revealed. “And maybe a little bit shorter than 90 days. I’m a mom of two young kids, so leaving for 90 days is a lot. But I think that I would absolutely love to go back, and next time I’m coming for that mastermind.”

