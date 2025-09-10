‘Big Brother’ Fans React to White Locust Twist & Shocking Elimination

This week of Big Brother started out differently from most. Not only did it begin on Tuesday rather than Sunday, but there was an elimination at the beginning of the week.

The nine remaining houseguests walked into the backyard to the White Locust Resort. There, they were given a big feast, leis, and time by the pool, but the relaxation didn’t last for long.

The Mastermind appeared on the TV outside, delivering some bad news — one houseguest would not be checking out of the resort and would go to the Jury house that night. They had to compete in a competition, and if the time ran out, they were eliminated. Also, whoever had the fastest time would become the new Head of Household for the week.

But first, they competed in a comp to see who was safe. The Big Brother players had to slide a mini totem pole down a table to get to the green zone. Whoever did it in the fastest time earned safety. Lauren Domingue went first with the time to beat. The other houseguests all timed out until it got to Keanu Soto, who had 41 seconds. He looked to be safe, but Ava Pearl shocked everyone and buzzed in at 38 seconds. She earned safety for the competition.

However, with the reward came a decision — she had to decide who would go first in the competition. Rachel Reilly and Keanu begged her to both go first because they wanted the most time. Rachel pulled Ava into the storage room, begging her not to choose Keanu first. Ava didn’t like how the two were fighting, so when she asked for volunteers, Vince Panaro raised his hand, and she picked him.

Vince got six minutes and 30 seconds on the clock. He had to stand in a human hamster wheel and turn it so the ball inside would get through the maze and land in the middle. He was successful and had to decide who would go next with five minutes and 30 seconds on the clock. He debated between his two closest allies, Lauren and Morgan Pope. Vince picked Lauren with the promise that she would pick Morgan next.

She successfully completed the challenge and picked Morgan. Morgan then went with four minutes and 30 seconds on the clock. She was successful and had to pick the next person. Lauren begged her to pick Kelley Jorgenson, since she was Lauren’s first pick, but Morgan went with her own alliance member, Rachel.

Rachel had three minutes and 30 seconds to complete it. Morgan told her she would have enough time since she had plenty left at the end of her challenge. Rachel struggled to get the ball to the middle and kept going back and forth in the same two spots. Eventually, the clock ran out, and the Season 13 winner failed. She was eliminated from the game and would be the first in the Jury house.

Before she left, Rachel told everyone that she would “set the Jury round table on fire,” so they needed to watch their backs. The houseguests hugged her, and she left the game for the third time.

The HOH was not revealed, but will most likely be seen along with the nominees on Wednesday’s 90-minute episode.

Fans and alumni posted about the results, and it was mixed reactions.

