‘Big Brother’ Fans Want This Big Change for Season 28

After the most recent “Hotel Mystere”-themed season of Big Brother, which was filled with previous contestant cameos, the “Mastermind” twist, and other big changes, some Big Brother fans are hoping for a big change for next season of the reality competition series. Many are hoping the show will draw back a bit on its newer elements and harken back to the original format in Season 28.

On the show’s Reddit fan page, one user kicked off the discussion by noting the differences between the more recent seasons of Big Brother and those that fans first fell in love with.

“I am a newer BB fan and started with 25 because my friend and I knew nothing about it, and I just have some things to say about old vs new BB. BB4 is one of my favorite seasons, and I am currently watching BB6 for the first time and I’m in love with the season, despite how much I hate the Friendship. Something that I miss with big brother is just how calm and muted it was. Nothing was too flashy, the announcer isn’t there and it’s just Julie,” the poster wrote.

“The god-awful sound effects that they put over and over and over again for just one scene like this is a children’s show, and just the overall loudness is a bit of a cognito-hazard with new big brother. Old big brother just seemed more mature and could be something that I could actually recommend to people who’ve never watched it, but newer seasons just seem ridiculous at times even though I do enjoy them. Even things like the confessionals with everyone screaming and trying to be the biggest person in the room nowadays it’s actually ridiculous, versus in the past where it was just talking to the camera and we actually got some really funny things shown and they weren’t fabricated to make it seem like they are the most interesting person on the planet.”

From there, a flood of commenters weighed in with agreement, with some issuing their hopes that Big Brother‘s next theme might be something as simple as “old school.”

“Back then it was reality TV more than competition. Human interest stories and casting to cause drama. Now, focus on comps. Edits to feign a mastermind plot that doesn’t exist at times. Producer changes are most likely the cause,” one fan wrote in the thread.

“Dude, I could watch any random episode of BB6 or BB4 and see a player I love get evicted and STILL enjoy it cause we see sooooo much of their humanity. The edit of modern BB is soooo overproduced, to the point where there are narratives that follow players throughout the season – based on how much producers like them – and we get to the end and people completely misunderstand how winners like Ashley and Andy won. It’s so absurd,” added another.

“It needs to go back and feel like a documentary while they are the playing the game not the game itself,” wrote another. “Human dynamics are the show’s bread and butter but the producers think it’s the elaborate comps.”

Others in the thread also criticized the casting choices of late, noting that many contestants now are (or hope to become) influencers and make a full-on career out of their reality TV experience, rather than engaging in the social experiment styling of the original season.

“They seriously need to do a season of ‘BB goes old school,'” said another user.

“The old school old school seasons genuinely are shot sorta like a documentary. The show was a social experiment first and competition/game show second. Today the show is a competition show first and foremost. And social experiment is an afterthought.”

So do you agree? Should Big Brother Season 28 go back to the beginning for an “old school”-themed new season? Why or why not? Hit the comments and let us know below!

Big Brother, CBS & Paramount+