‘St. Denis Medical’ Back in Business, Tracy Morgan Is ‘Crutch,’ a ‘Weakest Link’ Touchdown, Holiday Baking Contests

Justin Lubin/NBC

St. Denis Medical

Season Premiere 8/7c

The mockumentary set within a hectic Oregon hospital returns for a second season with back-to-back episodes, as charge nurse Alex (the invaluable Allison Tolman) hopes to hang onto her “chill” vacation vibe for as long as possible following a much-deserved getaway to Hawaii. Too bad the daily grind gets in the way, especially with executive director Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) driving everyone to distraction with her renovations to the new birthing center. In the second episode, a mysterious attack on cocky surgeon Bruce (Josh Lawson) in the parking lot has everyone concerned about security for the embattled staff.

Jojo Whilden/Paramount+

Crutch

Series Premiere

Tune into The Neighborhood on CBS (8/7c) to meet Frank “Crutch” Crutchfield (Tracy Morgan), cousin to Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and an impediment to Malcolm’s (Sheaun McKinney) home renovation when he shows up without being invited to help fix his floors. The episode helps set up Crutch, a traditional sitcom built around the widowed Crutch’s family home on the opposite coast in Harlem, which he’s thrilled is now an empty nest — until his family has other plans. The Neighborhood‘s Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold guest star in the first of eight episodes (all available for binge-watching), showing up to celebrate the law-school graduation of Crutch’s son Jake (Jermaine Fowler), which also brings his daughter Jamilah (Adrianna Mitchell) and her two kids from Minneapolis. To Crutch’s dismay, he learns they’re all here to stay, and Jake’s post-grad plans have little to do with making money. “What is going on?” Crutch bellows. Nothing more nor less than the set-up for an old-fashioned family sitcom, albeit with saltier language that you tend to hear on CBS. The supporting cast includes Tony winner Kecia Lewis as Crutch’s hypercritical sister-in-law, Antoinette.

Greg Gayne / FOX

Celebrity Weakest Link

9/8c

They’re used to scoring touchdowns, but how will they fare when trying to bank money under the withering gaze of Jane Lynch? That’s the challenge for eight pro-football greats, answering trivia questions under pressure as they play for charity. This week’s roster features Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, Keyshawn Johnson, Andrew Whitworth, Sony Michel, Vernon Davis, Cam Jordan, and James Jones. Let’s call this the Stupor Bowl.

Rob Pryce / Food Network

Holiday Baking Championship

Season Premiere 8/7c

‘Tis the season. For the 12th year, a dozen skilled bakers undertake challenges to bake holiday-themed treats, with the winner receiving $25,000 and a feature in the channel’s magazine. In the premiere, host Jesse Palmer splits the group into two teams, one “Nice” and the other “Naughty,” with a member of each week’s losing team in danger of being sent home. The first preheat challenge finds the Nice team making warm and toasty desserts while the Naughty bakers deliver frosty treats. The elimination challenge involves creating an edible holiday village with a dessert from each baker. Duff Goldman, Nancy Fuller, and Kardea Brown are the judges.

The Roku Channel

The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday

Special

Not to be outdone, hosts Casey Wilson and Andrew Rannells welcome a new batch of celebrities to take on three holiday-themed baking challenges in a seasonal special. The contestants include NBA All-Star Baron Davis, Saturday Night Live alum Cheri Oteri, actor Oliver Hudson, and Abbott Elementary‘s irrepressible Janelle James. Whoever most impresses judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will get bragging rights as Star Baker.

INSIDE MONDAY TV: