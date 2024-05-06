Tracy Morgan’s ‘The Neighborhood’ Spinoff ‘Crutch’ Ordered at Paramount+

‘Parish’ Is Out for Justice in the Explosive Season Finale Will Gray be forced to get his hands dirty? Get a sneak peek at the final episode of the AMC series.

Paramount+ has given a series order to Crutch, a new half-hour comedy starring Tracy Morgan that is set in the same world as CBS‘s The Neighborhood.

The upcoming project centers around its titular character, Francois “Frank” Crutchfield (Morgan), who is otherwise called “Crutch” by those who know him well. A Harlem widower who is an empty nester, Crutch’s plans are put on hold after his millennial son and free-spirited daughter move back home. The character Crutch previously appeared on The Neighborhood in the Season 4 episode, “Welcome to Bro Money, Bro Problems.”

Crutch is produced by CBS Studios and is slated to begin production later this year. Hailing from Cedric the Entertainer’s production company, A Bird and a Bear Entertainment, the series is executive produced by Cedric, Eric C. Rhone, showrunner and writer Owen Smith, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, and Tracy Morgan. The project reunites Morgan and Smith who previously collaborated on The Last O.G..

“I’m excited to be expanding our The Neighborhood universe, by producing a show with the legendary comedian Tracy Morgan,” said Cedric the Entertainer. “This new character is the close cousin to my character Calvin Butler and you will enjoy some of their many similarities. Morgan plays Crutch a ‘say-it-like-it-is’ widowed father who is challenged when his two adult children and a couple of grandchildren need to move back home, and let’s say there will be several comedic complications.”

Regarding the project, Morgan said in a statement, “Crutch will be navigating the ups and downs of having his kids and grandkids back under one roof, and you know if I am doing this, there will be plenty of laughs along the way. I am so happy to be able to do this with my brother Cedric the Entertainer, Owen Smith, and the rest of the amazing crew we have put together. Get ready for your new favorite show!”

As for when Crutch will arrive, fans of The Neighborhood will have to wait a little while, but Crutch does join a solid lineup of originals on the streamer including comedies like Frasier and Colin from Accounts as well as dramas like Tulsa King. Stay tuned for more on Crutch as it takes shape at Paramount+.

Crutch, Series Premiere, TBA, Paramount+