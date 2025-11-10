‘Today’: Al Roker Shares Health Update After Prostate Cancer Diagnosis 5 Years Ago

What To Know Al Roker shared a health update with fans, five years after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Roker encouraged people to regularly get their PSA levels checked for early detection of prostate cancer.

Fans and celebrities celebrated Roker’s positive health update.

Al Roker encouraged fans to be vigilant with their health while sharing his own health update, half a decade after he battled prostate cancer.

“Five years ago today, I had my cancerous prostate removed,” Roker captioned a Sunday, November 9, Instagram video of himself during a recent hospital visit. “Thanks to Dr. Vincent Laudone and the staff at @memorialsloankettering for the treatment I received and to all the men out there, and the folks that love them, make sure you get your PSA checked, especially [if] you’re a man of color. We have higher rates of getting and dying from prostate cancer.”

In the clip, Roker said he was feeling “a little anxious” about getting his PSA checked. According to Mayo Clinic, a PSA test is a blood test that screens for prostate cancer by measuring the amount of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) in a person’s blood. “PSA is a protein produced by both cancerous and noncancerous tissue in the prostate, a small gland that sits below the bladder in males,” their website states.

“Let’s get started!” Roker exclaimed in the clip before changing into a hospital gown. “Alright, first step. Here we go!”

Before the procedure, Roker’s wife, Deborah Roberts, wished him good luck. “Love you, hon,” she said off camera, to which he replied, “Love you!” Roker later shared the results of the test while filming himself in a hospital bed.

“Kind of shaking off the anesthesia. I did three laps around the floor, here in the hospital,” he told fans. “Doctor says preliminary pathology shows nothing outside the prostate, maybe not even in the lymph nodes. They’ll know better when they get the full work up. But, preliminary pathology looking good.”

In the comments section, Roker clarified, “Folks, to be clear. This is the 5th anniversary of my prostate cancer surgery. PSA is negligible. All is good.”

Fans and celebrities were happy to hear Roker’s positive health update. “Brave, sweet soul. We love you, Al! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Kate Flannery wrote in the post’s comments section, while Today contributor Chassie Post wrote, “Congratulations – what wonderful news! Thank you for sharing this and spreading awareness! 💙💙🙏🙏.”

“Al, you always think of others. Thank you for your message, and I wish you continued health and happiness!” one Instagram user commented. Someone else shared, “Tons of love to you, @alroker !!!!! May the pathology come back squeaky clean!!!”

Roker announced his prostate cancer diagnosis on Today back in November 2020 and took some time off to undergo surgery before returning to the NBC morning show later that month. He was officially declared cancer-free in May 2021.

Roker has experienced a handful of health struggles in recent years. In November 2022, Roker was hospitalized after developing blood clots in his leg and lungs, causing him to miss the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years, as well as the Christmas in Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony.

Amid his blood clot recovery, Roker was hospitalized again in December 2022 due to medical “complications.” He made his triumphant return to Today the following month. Additionally, Roker missed several episodes of Today in May 2023 to undergo knee replacement surgery.

Roker’s latest health checkup didn’t cause him to miss the show, as he appeared on the Monday, November 10, episode of Today.

