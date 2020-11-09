Al Roker's 'Today' Co-Hosts Wish Him Well Ahead of Prostate Cancer Surgery (VIDEO)

Fans of Today's longtime co-host and weatherman Al Roker were saddened on November 6 to learn that he'd been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Since the on-air reveal, well wishes have been pouring in as Roker prepares for surgery following an early detection of the disease. "It's a little more common than people, I think, realize," he said during the broadcast on November 6. "And so I just decided that I wanted to go public with this because one in nine men are going to be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime."

The outpouring of support he's received since the reveal hasn't gone unnoticed, "I want to thank everyone sending all the good thoughts, wishes and prayers our way," he tweeted.

I want to thank everyone sending all the good thoughts, wishes and prayers our way. Looking forward to seeing you all in a couple of weeks. https://t.co/Pzjkc9MqkG — Al Roker (@alroker) November 6, 2020

Since sharing that tweet, Roker took to Instagram, where he said in a self-shot video that he was going to tell prostate cancer, "You're fired."

While Roker was absent from the set on Monday, November 9, he wasn't far from his co-host's thoughts as they wished him well on-air. Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer sent good vibes Roker's way as they noted the fan support their colleague has received since going public with his health battle.

Well wishes are pouring in for @alroker, who announced on Friday that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. pic.twitter.com/qReG6clzSl — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 9, 2020

"If anyone can get through this, Al Roker's the guy," Melvin said. "He's loved by so many, we've seen this huge outpouring of support on social media. We checked in with him over the weekend and Al being Al, was preparing for Sunday night dinner and acting as if nothing was going on."

Guthrie confirmed this as she said, "He's incredibly positive" and "has a really good prognosis. ... He is just super positive about it and we are, too."

