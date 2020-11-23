Al Roker Returns to the 'Today' Show Following Cancer Surgery (VIDEO)

Studio 1A welcomed back a familiar face. Al Roker returned to the Today Show set for the first time since his prostate cancer surgery earlier this November.

The co-host announced his diagnosis on-air at the beginning of the month and underwent surgery a few days later. Since being released from the hospital, Roker appeared on the show once, virtually from home, reassuring his colleagues that he's been doing well recuperating.

Roker was back in his seat at Today just two weeks after his procedure, leading to a warm welcome from his fellow co-hosts, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly.

"We're all together again," Guthrie cheered. "We can be happy because our Al has returned to Studio 1A."

Roker thanked his family, coworkers and fans for all of the loving support he's received since unveiling his diagnosis publicly. "I feel good. I've been trying to exercise," Roker revealed about his recovery process.

"Usually you're dead when you get all of this love," joked Roker before adding, "this is happy." We're sure the fans are happy too. Catch the full segment of Al Roker and his co-hosts in the video below.

Today Show, Weekdays, 7am/6am c, NBC