A surprise guest crashed a celebrity interview on the third hour of Today‘s Tuesday, November 4, episode.

Hosts Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin, and Dylan Dreyer sat down with Broadway star Jordan Litz on Tuesday to discuss how he performed two shows of Wicked after running the New York City Marathon on Sunday, November 3.

As Dreyer asked Litz whether he felt different performing in the musical after running over 26 miles, Al Roker was spotted standing just outside the Studio 1A window. Roker looked ready for work in his suit and fedora, with a coffee in hand.

“I gotta be honest with you. It’s hard to keep track and focus because this guy…” Melvin stated while pointing out Roker. “We’re doing a show!” he shouted.

“Thanks for coming in to work today, buddy,” Jones sarcastically quipped, before clarifying, “In his defense, he got in really late last night, so we’re letting him sleep in.” Roker was absent from the NBC morning show on Monday, November 3, and Tuesday, as he was out on assignment.

Melvin spotted Roker again at the end of the interview, this time in the window behind himself and Jones. “He keeps popping up everywhere,” Jones said, while Dreyer joked, “He looks so creepy.”

“Al Roker. He could come in to work today, but he could hang outside the studio,” Melvin stated before offering an apology to Litz, who took the funny moment in stride. “No, no. It’s great,” the actor replied.

Once inside, Roker made a brief appearance at the end of the episode’s Shop Today Savings segment. “Look who decided to show up for work after all,” Melvin shouted. “I’d love to stay,” Roker responded before noting he had other “things to do.”

“Love it: @AlRoker wandered over to Rockefeller Plaza on his day off to hover in the background and distract his co-hosts during the ‘3rd Hour of Today,’” one fan captioned a clip of the moment via X.

Roker’s funny on-air moment coincided with the release of his new The More You Know PSA. “No excuses, Roker. Something is better than nothing. Exercise is self-care, and you’re worth it,” Roker tells himself in the mirror in the ad before addressing the audience.

“As the Chief Motivation Officer of Start Today‘s walking community, even I struggle to lace up my sneakers on some days,” he says to the camera. “So, come up with a few motivating mantras you can use the next time you’re feeling the same way. Or hey, you can borrow mine. The more you know…”

