Al Roker Hospitalized Again as He Battles Ongoing Health Issues

Al Roker is back in hospital as he battles ongoing health issues.

The beloved weather anchor hasn’t appeared on NBC‘s Today show since November 4 as he has been undergoing treatment for blood clots in his leg and lungs.

He was initially discharged from hospital after a few weeks but returned to the medical facility after Thanksgiving, causing him to miss Wednesday’s (November 30) annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center. He previously missed the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years.

“We all wish that Al could have been with us, but due to some complications, he is back in the hospital, and he’s in very good care,” Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb said Thursday. “He’s resting, and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him.”

We’re sending our love to @alroker as he returns to hospital. He and his family want everybody to know how grateful they are for all the love, support, and well wishes ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pCsSsmA5wU — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 1, 2022

She went on to say that “Al and his family want everybody to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support, and the well wishes,” before adding that she and co-anchor Craig Melvin FaceTimed with Roker during the tree lighting. “He gave us a big thumbs up. So good to see ya, [Al]!”

“Love you, Al,” said fellow co-host Sheinelle Jones, while Melvin told Roker, “We’ll see you back here soon, my friend.”

Roker, who has worked at NBC for almost 45 years and has been Today‘s main weather anchor since 1996, has been sharing updates with his fans on his Instagram page. The day before Thanksgiving, he posted a video of himself walking down the hospital hallway.

“This is my version of the Thanksgiving Day Parade — getting ready to leave the hospital!” Roker said as he paced down the corridor. “Time to blow this taco stand. Woohoo!”

