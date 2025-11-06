What To Know Here’s an exclusive sneak peek clip of Stumble.

The series, new to NBC, is a mockumentary-style comedy series centered on Coach Courteney Potter, played by Jenn Lyon.

Coach Jenn, after suffering a career setback, tries to whip a dysfunctional cheerleading team into shape, with hilarious results.

And they all fall down!

Coach Courteney Potter (Jenn Lyon) is going to have her hands absolutely full in Stumble, as this exclusive preview clip of the new NBC comedy series shows.

The new cheerleading-centric comedy, which is inspired by the success of Netflix’s Cheer docuseries and even features Monica Aldama in a key role, follows Courteney as she attempts to work her award-winning magic at a new school after a major career setback.

In this clip, she faces the impossible: making her ragtag new team come together in any semblance of coordination.

After some members of the new squad get into a tussle on the mat, she breaks it up and tells them, with her signature Texas drawl, “Hey, cut it out! Ya’ll need to work as a team. We don’t have time to be dealing with this kinda nonsense.”

She then watches as they try (and fail) to create a human pyramid and get into yet another pushing match before saying, “Knock it off! Ya’ll can’t even throw a simple pyramid. How ya’ll gonna compete at Daytona, huh?”

Her brassy demeanor also comes through as she scolds not one but two of the boys on the team, Steven (Ryan Pinkston) and Dimarcus (Jarrett Austin Brown), before tearfully declaring, “Practice is over.”

If that all seems a bit intense, well, the laugh line comes when she takes off to drown her sorrows at the candy button factory, which is, per a commercial bit, “open every day except Christmas and Tuesdays.”

“Who wants to tell her it’s Tuesday?” a petrified Madonna (Arianna Davis) whispers to the rest of the team. Oof!

Watch the full clip, above.

Stumble, which is a mockumentary-style comedy series, premieres on Thursday, November 7, with a cast that also includes Taran Killam, Anissa Borrego, Taylor Dunbar, Georgia Murphy, and Kristin Chenoweth (with the latter in a recurring role).

Stumble, series premiere, November 7, 8:30/7:30c, NBC