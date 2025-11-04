‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Has Incredible Car Win After Losing Everything

'The Price Is Right' contestant Leroy Quinn on November 3, 2025
The Price Is Right/Youtube
The Price Is Right contestant, LeRoy Quinn, won a car after losing everything on Pass The Buck. He said that the car was “his baby now” after his win.

Quinn, from Rancho Cucamonga, California, won the third item up for bid on Monday, November 3, which was a stainless steel refrigerator. He bid $1,750 on the item, which was the second-highest bid. Since it was $1,777, and the next highest was $1,800, Quinn won the fridge.

“What a great bid, man. That was great. That was almost right on the money,” host Drew Carey told him as he made it to the stage.

He played Pass the Buck for a Toyota Corolla LE, worth $24,339. For the game, Quinn had to guess the prices of grocery store items in order to win the car by picking which item was $1 more than shown. He got one free pick and had to try to win two more. He either won a car, $1,000, $3,000, $5,000, or lost everything.

The first was edamame, which was priced at $3.99, and syrup, which was $5.49. Quinn made the syrup $6.49, and he was correct. The next two items were a bar of soap ($3.19) and pasta sauce ($0.89). Quinn chose to move the $1 to the sauce, making it $1.89.

“Yeah. Nothing’s $0.89 anymore. Are you kidding me?” Carey said. Quinn was right and received his third pick.

He then had to pick from numbers one to six off the board. The Price Is Right contestant chose three. Under it was “Lose Everything.” However, Quinn wasn’t out of the game, as he had two picks left. The game show contestant then chose five and got another “Lose Everything.”

“This is even better news,” Drew Carey said. “You’re absolutely going to win something.”

Quinn decided to pick two for his final number. Underneath that was the car symbol, which meant he won the car. He ran around the studio and then to the car.

He leaned back on it and spread his arms wide. “This is my baby now. Thank you very much,” Quinn said to the camera. “Let’s go!”

In the Showcase Showdown, Quinn spun an 85 and won his way to the Showcase. He bid $25,500 on lawn care equipment, a trip to Oregon, Wine Country, and a Volkswagen Jetta S, after his opponent passed it to him.

The actual price was $28,573, which was a difference of $3,073. Marcus, his opponent, bid $28,500, and had a difference of $9,000, so Quinn won $54,689 worth of prizes.

The Price Is Right




