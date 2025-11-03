‘Wheel of Fortune’: True Crime Junkie Screams After Winning $61,000

A true crime junkie screamed loudly because they won big money on Wheel of Fortune – and not because of a scary story they heard! The game show contestant guessed the bonus round quickly and won a total of $61,200.

Lauren Klaus, from Cedar Grove, New Jersey, played against Samuel Davis, from Austin, Texas, and Shanna Averette, from Huntsville, Alabama, on the Halloween edition of the show on October 31. Klaus is a true crime junkie who grew up living on top of her parents’ funeral home with her brother.

She and her brother used to have Halloween parties in the funeral home and let their friends take pictures in the caskets. Her dad would even drive them around in the hearse.

Klaus solved the first toss-up, which was “Friday the Thirteenth.” Davis, who was diagnosed with thyroid cancer this year, solved the second one — “Gothic Architecture.” He took the lead with $3,300 after solving the first puzzle.

Klaus solved the next puzzle — “Redrum, Redrum, Redrum, Redrum” — for $7,200. Davis became Bankrupt on the next puzzle when he decided to ride the Express Train, but called a “S,” which wasn’t in the puzzle. Averette, who has trick-or-treat competitions in her home, solved, “Riding on a Bullet Train” and won a trip to Tokyo, Japan, giving her a total of $11,706.

All three contestants solved one of the triple toss-ups, giving them $2,000 more each.

Kalus added $6,000 to her total when she solved the final puzzle — “How Sweet It Is.” This gave her $16,200, making her the night’s winner. Averette went home with $13,706. Davis’ total was $5,300.

Klaus chose “What Are You Doing?” She brought her husband, brother, daughter, and father with her to cheer her on. She shared that maybe after her win, she would be able to pay her father back for the damages they caused at the parties.

After being given “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” Klause chose “G,M,K, and O.” Her puzzle then looked like “_ _ _ _NG LO_ _S O_ _ _N.”

She guessed “Having Loads of Fun” right away, and host Ryan Seacrest asked her for a high-five. Klaus screamed and put her hands up to her mouth. Klaus added $45,00 to her total, ending her with $61,200.

