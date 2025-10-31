‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Wins $79,000 With Stunning Puzzle Solve That Rocked Ryan Seacrest

Martin Holmes
Comments
Wheel of Fortune puzzke
Wheel of Fortune YouTube

What To Know

  • Ashika Bhan from Salem, Oregon, dominated the Halloween Week episode, winning $79,400 in cash and a trip to Romania.
  • In the Bonus Round, Bhan quickly solved the challenging puzzle, astonishing host Ryan Seacrest and viewers.
  • Her impressive performance earned her widespread praise from fans online.

Wheel of Fortune contestant stunned viewers and host Ryan Seacrest on Thursday’s (October 30) “Halloween Week” episode with a highly unlikely puzzle solve in the Bonus Round.

The contestant in question was beach-loving Ashika Bhan from Salem, Oregon, who was up against mohawk-sporting Steff Du Bois from Chicago, Illinois, and horror apparel company worker Kimmy Blankenburg from Rochester, New York.

Bhan got off to a hot start, solving the $1K Toss-Up and $2K Toss-Up puzzles. Despite landing on a Bankrupt twice in Round 1, the Oregon native was able to capitalize on her opponents’ mistakes and solved the “Same Letter” puzzle for $5,700.

Du Bois got on the board in the Mystery Round, but Bhan fired back in the Express Round, solving a “Things” puzzle to win a Road Scholar tour of Romania, including a visit to Dracula’s Castle, worth $10,700.

While Du Bois answered two more puzzles correctly in the Triple Toss-Up, he couldn’t do enough to stop Bhan’s momentum. After nailing the final Triple Toss-Up and the Speed-Up puzzle, Bhan won the episode with $29,400 cash, plus a trip to Romania.

Heading into the Bonus Round, Bhan selected the “Phrase” category, along with the letters “P, G, C, and A.” Unfortunately, only one of those letters appeared on the board, giving her a tricky two-word puzzle that read: “_ _ G _ L _ / _ N L _ _ E L _.”

It seemed to be an impossible puzzle, but as Seacrest told her to “take a look at it and talk it out,” Bhan’s jaw dropped as it appeared she worked it out before the timer even began. “I know it,” she whispered.

“She says she knows it,” Seacrest said. “Let me just finish this part where I gotta say you got ten seconds and good luck.”

As the timer began, Bhan excitedly shouted the correct answer, “Highly Unlikely.”

“She did know it!” added a surprised Seacrest. “How’d you do that?!”

The American Idol host then opened the prize envelope to reveal that Bhan had won an extra $50,000, giving her a grand total of $79,400. “She advertised she knew it, and she did, and it’s a good thing [she] did know it,” he stated as Bhan celebrated with her husband and loved ones.

Fans took to social media to praise Bhan’s impressive puzzle-solving skills, with one YouTube commenter writing, “That was a big toughie. The fact she got it, I’m impressed.”

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Wins $64,000 After Ryan Seacrest Gets Flirty With Her Husband
Related

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Wins $64,000 After Ryan Seacrest Gets Flirty With Her Husband

“Holy cow, great solve!” said another.

“Wow good job Ashika! That was highly unlikely a good solve,” another added.

Another wrote, “A tough one, but she got it.”

“Great solve. I had NO IDEA,” said one fan.

“Wow excellent solve!! 🙌🏾Congratulations!!” added another.

Did you figure out this Bonus Puzzle? What did you think of Thursday’s episode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Wheel of Fortune, Weeknights, check local listings

Wheel of Fortune key art

Spin That Wheel

Get absolutely everything about Wheel of Fortune in your inbox!

Syndicated

Game Show

1983–

TVG

Game show

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Wheel of Fortune ›

Wheel of Fortune

Ryan Seacrest




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Suzanne Rogers - Daytime Emmy Awards 2024
1
‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Suzanne Rogers Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
John Dickerson
2
CBS Evenings News Ratings Revealed Amid Big Shake-Up & John Dickerson Exit
Kenneth Choi as Chimney, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie — '9-1-1' Season 9 Episode 4
3
‘9-1-1’ Offers Grim Update About Athena & Hen in Space — Watch Sneak Peek
Jenna Bush Hager
4
Jenna Bush Hager Opens Up About Big Life Changes & Her Health
Aisha Hinds as Hen, Angela Bassett as Athena — '9-1-1' Season 9 Episode 4
5
Aisha Hinds Loves ‘9-1-1’ Space Arc Conclusion Highlights Hen & Athena’s Friendship