Ryan Seacrest Fans Go Wild for Childhood Throwback Photo With Sister Meredith

Ryan Seacrest‘s birthday tribute to his younger sister, Meredith Seacrest Leach, pulled on fans’ heartstrings.

“From then to now, so grateful for every memory with you. Happy birthday, @mmseacrest!” the Wheel of Fortune host captioned a Saturday, October 25, Instagram post featuring old and new pics of himself and Seacrest Leach.

The post’s first slide included a childhood photo of Seacrest placing his hand on a then-baby Seacrest Leach’s head. Seacrest Leach was photographed smiling as she looked up at her big brother. The second slide features a recent selfie the siblings took together.

Fans sent their own birthday wishes to Seacrest Leach in the post’s comments, as well as gushed over the sweet childhood snap. “Lovely! Happy Birthday to your Beautiful Sister!🌹🎉🎂🎉🌹,” one user wrote, while another added, “To cute as always! That’s why you are so close! Happy Birthday Meredith!! 🎂🥳.”

“Ryan, it goes without saying…..your sister is your angel girl. LOVE TO THE BIG BROTHER, I NEVER HAD ONE,” another person wrote. Someone else shared, “Happy Birthday to your sister. @mmseacrest . I love seeing your guys sibling relationship. So admirable and makes me smile.”

Seacrest shared the same photos via his Facebook page on Saturday. “Aww…such cute photos of then and now! Beautiful smiles!! Happy Birthday to your beautiful sister!” one person wrote underneath the post. “Nothing more special than a sister brother relationship,” a different user commented. “Happy birthday 😍.”

Ryan and Meredith are the only two children of Gary and Connie Seacrest. While Ryan may be known for his notable TV hosting gigs, Meredith also has an impressive career of her own. She currently serves as the executive director and COO for the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, a nonprofit that inspires children through entertainment and educational programs.

Before helping to launch the organization in 2009, Meredith also worked in the TV industry, helping to launch shows such as Nashville Star, MasterChef and The Buried Life, per her Ryan Seacrest Foundation bio. She also worked in public relations, managing both luxury resort accounts and press for shows such as Entertainment Tonight and The Insider.

Meredith married her husband, Jimmy Leach, in 2016, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Flora, two years later. She and Ryan also teamed up to write a children’s book, The Make-Believers, which was released last October.

Earlier this month, Ryan shared more throwback photos from his childhood in celebration of Halloween. “11 days until Halloween & still can’t decide on a costume. Thoughts?,” he captioned an October 20 Instagram post which featured photos of his past Halloween costumes.

None of the photos featured Meredith, but they did show a young Ryan dressed as a cowboy, Mickey Mouse, and in a red devil mask.

“Cowboy outfit! Wear it on Wheel of Fortune! You’re not the cowboy type — yet!” one fan suggested in the post’s comments, while someone else wrote, “You’re a Disney lover, Mickey Mouse, of course!!!” Another person joked that he should dress as his Wheel of Fortune costar Vanna White this year.