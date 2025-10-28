‘The Pioneer Woman’s Ree Drummond Posts Rare Pic With Mom & Sister During NYC Trip

What To Know Ree Drummond visited New York City with her mother, sister, daughters, and granddaughter to appear on the Today show.

The family shared photos and celebrated their time together in NYC on social media, highlighting the presence of four generations.

The trip coincided with the release of Drummond’s new cookbook, The Essential Recipes, which she announced will be her final cookbook.

Ree Drummond‘s granddaughter, Sofia, wasn’t the only one to join her on a recent trip to New York City.

The Food Network star traveled to the Big Apple this week to appear in a cooking segment on the Tuesday, October 28, episode of Today. In addition to Sofia making her TV debut on the NBC morning show, several of Drummond’s family members supported her in Studio 1A, including her mother, Gerre Schwert, and Betsy Lee Smith.

Ahead of her Today appearance, Drummond shared photos from the group’s day in the Big Apple via her Instagram Story. In one snap posted on Monday, October 27, Drummond smiled for the camera while sitting between her sister and mother at a restaurant.

Drummond’s eldest daughter, Alex, also shared a clip of the group doing cheers with their drinks at the restaurant via her Instagram Story. “Girls lunch!” she captioned the Monday clip. Alex also shared a family photo she and Drummond took with Sofia, Schwert, Smith, and Drummond’s youngest daughter, Paige.

“4 generations! 🫶,” Alex wrote alongside the snap. Paige included the group shot in her own NYC trip recap Instagram post on Monday, which she captioned, “I ❤️ NY!” (Along with Alex and Paige, Ree and her husband, Ladd Drummond, also share sons Bryce, 23, Jamar, 23, and Todd, 21.)

Ree and Betsy are the only daughters of Schwert and their father, William Smith. The women also share two brothers, Doug and Mike, the latter of whom died at the age of 54 in 2021.

“It isn’t possible to sum up the life of someone as perfectly wonderful as my brother Michael, so right now I won’t try. He was seventeen months older than me, my first friend and buddy, and I’m so grateful for over 50 years of photos and memories,” Ree wrote via Facebook in November 2021. “Please pray for my parents, whose devotion to Mike was boundless, and who will feel this loss most acutely. Michael Smith, you were everything. ❤️.”

Betsy also honored Mike with her own Instagram tribute at the time. “We lost Michael, my sweet and wonderful brother, this last weekend,” she shared alongside a childhood photo of the two of them. “He was one of a kind, and he will be missed by so many people who loved him. I’m very thankful for his life, the connections he made, and his caring, fun, and independent spirit. Love you forever, Mikey.”

Ree and her family’s NYC visit and Today appearance coincided with the release of her new cookbook, The Essential Recipes: 120 Greatest Hits, New Twists, and Perfected Classics, which hit bookstores on Tuesday. In an interview with People last month, Ree revealed that her upcoming 10th cookbook will be her last.