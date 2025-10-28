What To Know Olivia Harms was the second contestant eliminated from The Road after landing in the bottom two, with Blake Shelton and Keith Urban deciding to send her home.

Following her elimination, Olivia expressed gratitude for the experience in an Instagram video.

Despite not advancing, Olivia encouraged fans not to feel bad for her.

Olivia Harms was the second contestant eliminated from Season 1 of The Road during the Sunday, October 26, episode. The country-Western singer landed in the bottom two and was chosen by Blake Shelton and Keith Urban to be the one sent home.

After the episode aired, Olivia posted a video of herself on the day after her elimination in Dallas, Texas. “Although I sang my little cowgirl heart out, I still as in the bottom two and I got sent home last night,” Olivia said. “So I will be leaving back to my little ranch home today to see my hubby and my dogs with nothing but joy and thankfulness and blessings in my heart from this opportunity.”

She noted how proud she was to show the world that she sings “traditional country music,” adding, “I’m here to keep the Western vibes alive, and I’m not ashamd of that. I’m proud of who I am and the music that I make.”

The show features contestants opening for Urban on the road, and Olivia acknowledged that, perhaps, she didn’t bring the right vibes for his crowd. “I don’t feel defeated that I wasn’t the best opener for Keith,” she continued. “I actually think most of my heroes probably would not be a good opener for Keith, either.”

To conclude her message, she said,”Don’t feel bad for me. I cannot stand sympathy for me. I am so blessed and I am so thankful for this opportunity and I will cherish it forever.”

Olivia was up against five other contestants during this week’s episode, which featured them all singing an original song and a cover song for Urban’s audience. The remaining five will perform this Sunday, with Shelton and Urban sending home someone else in the bottom two. Then, the 10 artists who are left will move on to the next city.

