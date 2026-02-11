‘CBS Evening News’: Tony Dokoupil Takes Hit as Top Staffers Quit Amid Shakeup

What To Know At least six producers and a total of 11 staffers have accepted buyouts at CBS News amid impending layoffs.

The departures follow the recent appointment of Tony Dokoupil as anchor of CBS Evening News.

Since Dokoupil took over in January, CBS Evening News ratings have continued to decline.

CBS Evening News is reeling from more behind-the-scenes drama, with at least six producers reportedly accepting buyouts ahead of looming layoffs.

According to the New York Post, 11 staffers opted for buyouts, including six producers from CBS Evening News. A source familiar with the matter told the outlet, “Seems like people are jumping ship.” The buyouts were only offered to non-unionized employees.

The exodus comes just weeks after CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss appointed former CBS Mornings co-host Tony Dokoupil as the new anchor of CBS Evening News. Weiss and Dokoupil have both faced criticism from certain circles for trying to appease the Trump administration.

Since Dokoupil took over from John Dickerson and Maurice Dubois on January 5, the Evening News ratings have taken a hit. The latest numbers, for the week of January 26, showed the broadcast down 7% in total viewers and 8% in the 25-54 demo compared to the week prior. The numbers were also lower than the same period last year.

Weiss held a townhall meeting with CBS News employees in January, during which she outlined her vision for the network. She also made it clear that people were free to leave if they didn’t believe in her strategy.

“It’s a free country, and I completely respect if you decide I’m not the right leader for you, or this isn’t the right place at the right time,” she said, per the Post.

In an email to CBS Evening News staffers last month, non-unionized employees were offered “an extraordinary chance to leave CBS News with an enhanced separation payment.”

“The Evening News has a new host and a new direction, and there will be more change coming. We hope you are excited about this vision, but we understand that some of you may not be, and we want to provide support,” the email read.