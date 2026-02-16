Monday, February 16, will be the final night of Auditions on Season 24 of American Idol, and Mor Ilderton is one of the contestants who will be performing for the judges in hopes of making it to Hollywood Week.

“thank you guys for connecting to the music, it’s coming out soon,” Mor teased on Instagram ahead of the episode. “In the meantime, tune in to @americanidol tomorrow night at 8pm EST.”

Some viewers may recognize Mor, whose real name is Clarence Morton Ilderton IV, from his previous time on The Voice, which ended with an unexpected exit. Scroll down for a refresh on that and to learn more about the aspiring singer.

What happened to Mor on The Voice?

Mor was a contestant on Season 26 of The Voice in 2024. He made it onto Michael Bublé‘s team after the Blind Auditions, and although he lost in the Battle Rounds, he was stolen by Gwen Stefani to stay in the competition.

However, Mor dropped out of The Voice before the Knockout Rounds. Stefani confirmed that the newest member of her team “had to go home,” and no further explanation was offered.

While Mor has never publicly revealed his reason for leaving The Voice, he has been releasing original songs in the time since, seemingly pursuing a music career on his own.

However, Georgia Starnes, another contestant on Season 26, posted about Mor on her Instagram Story, claiming he was actually kicked off the show, but the allegations have not been substantiated or addressed by NBC.

How did Mor’s mom die?

On The Voice, Mor opened up about how his mom died when he was 2 years old and he was raised by his grandmother. When he turned 18, he moved in with his aunt and uncle.

According to an obituary for Mor’s mother, Robin Renee Bailes Owsley-Ilderton, she died on October 9, 2005, at 35 years old. Robin was “strangled in an act of domestic violence,” per the West Virginia Gazette.

Did Mor Ilderton go to college?

Mor was a student at Concord University in West Virginia in 2022 and 2023. He was on the school’s football team in 2022, where he was a kickoff specialist. Mor redshirted in the 2023 season, but does not appear to have returned after that. It’s unclear if he continued his schooling at Concord, where he was pursuing a biology degree.

American Idol, Season 24, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC