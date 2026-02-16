What To Know CBS has announced that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will return with new episodes starting February 16.

This return comes ahead of the show’s scheduled end in May 2026.

Some critics speculate the show’s cancellation may be politically motivated.

Fans of late-night who are bored with the current slate of reruns are in for a treat this week, as CBS has confirmed The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will be back with all-new episodes, starting tonight, February 16.

This comes as a surprise, as The Late Show was expected to follow the trend of its fellow late-night talk shows, which are all in reruns while the 2026 Winter Olympics are underway. The Late Show had been airing old episodes since February 5, the night before the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony in Milan and Cortina.

The Late Show will return with fresh episodes this week. The action begins on Monday, February 16, with guests Jennifer Garner and Emma Thompson. Other guests announced for later in the week include CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Senator Jon Ossoff, Fallout star Kyle MacLachlan, actress and comedian Melissa McCarthy, and more.

Meanwhile, on NBC, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers will continue to air reruns. Likewise, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! is scheduled to continue with old episodes.

Colbert is sure to give his takes on all the drama from the Winter Olympics, including penis injection scandals and infidelity confessions, as well as the latest political drama and pop culture news.

The return marks the final three months of the long-running late-night program. CBS previously announced that The Late Show would end in May 2026, following the close of the 2025–26 broadcast season. The network cited financial reasons for the cancellation, claiming the show loses $40 million annually.

At the time, some critics argued the axing was politically motivated, with parent company Paramount hoping to appease President Donald Trump amid its merger with Skydance, which required government approval.

The Late Show debuted in 1993, after then-host David Letterman jumped from NBC to CBS. Letterman hosted over 4000 episodes before stepping down in 2015 and handing the reins over to Colbert.

Last month, Colbert appeared on Late Night, where he spoke to host Meyers about the end of The Late Show. It feels real now,” he said. “It did not feel… I know it was real, but now, there’s four months left… I’m not thrilled with it.”