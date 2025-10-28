CBS News Shocker: CNN’s MAGA Pundit Scott Jennings ‘In Talks to Join Network’

What To Know CBS News’ new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss has reportedly met with CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings about a possible move to the network amid ongoing changes following the Paramount-Skydance merger.

Jennings, a frequent CNN contributor known for supporting Donald Trump, is not a full-time CNN employee and is free to negotiate with other networks.

Weiss is actively seeking to reshape CBS News, considering various high-profile talent.

CBS News’ Bari Weiss continues to make moves behind the scenes, with reports that the new editor-in-chief spoke with CNN’s Scott Jennings about a potential jump to the network.

According to the news site Semafor, Weiss met with Jennings at CBS’ New York headquarters last week. The news comes amid several changes at CBS News following parent company Paramount’s merger with David Ellison’s Skydance. This includes CBS Evening News co-host John Dickerson announcing his exit from the network on Monday (October 27).

Jennings has been an on-air contributor for CNN since 2017, frequently appearing on CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip. As one of the network’s conservative commentators, he often voices his support for President Donald Trump and defends MAGA talking points. He recently revealed he allowed Trump to choose the cover for his new book, A Revolution of Common Sense.

Before his work as a political commentator, Jennings served as a special assistant to President George W. Bush and deputy director of political affairs. He also worked as an advisor to Senator Mitch McConnell and was part of McConnell’s campaigns for the U.S. Senate in 2002, 2008, and 2014.

According to The New York Post, a source familiar with the situation said Jennings is not a full-time employee at CNN and is therefore free to meet with rival networks.

Neither Jennings, CNN, nor CBS News has commented on the reports.

It was previously reported that Weiss had been meeting with staffers and reporters as she looks to shake up the network, particularly the flagship CBS Evening News. This included considerations of the show’s former anchor, Norah O’Donnell, CBS Mornings co-host Tony Dokoupil, and Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier.

Baier squashed those rumors when he appeared on the latest episode of the Citizen McCain With Meghan McCain podcast. “I’m flattered by all the press and everything like that, but I’m in a multi-year contract with Fox,” he stated. “I don’t know where everything’s going. I’m signed onto Fox, very happy at Fox, and, you know, we’ll see what happens at the end of that. But it’s interesting to see all the press about [it].”

Weiss is known for founding The Free Press with her spouse, Nellie Bowles. The publication started life as a newsletter in 2021 before growing into an associated media company in 2022. Paramount Skydance acquired the site on October 6, and Ellison hired Weiss as the new editor-in-chief of CBS News.