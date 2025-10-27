What To Know Erika Kirk, widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, will give her first television interview on Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime to discuss her husband’s legacy, faith, and the events surrounding his assassination.

Following Charlie’s death, Erika became CEO of Turning Point and has continued the organization’s campus tour.

Fox Nation will also release a multi-part documentary series about the tour and Erika’s journey.

Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, is slated to give her first television interview since her husband’s assassination on Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime on Wednesday, November 5.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Erika will sit down with Watters to discuss her husband’s impact and faith, as well as a timeline of what happened on the day he was killed and the future of Turning Point, the nonprofit organization co-created by Charlie and Bill Montgomery that advocates for conservative politics on high school, college, and university campuses.

Charlie was shot during a speaking event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 10, while on his American Comeback Tour. Following his passing, Erika stepped up to lead Turning Point, now serving as the organization’s CEO.

Erika was praised last month for the eulogy she made at Charlie’s televised memorial service, in which she forgave her husband’s suspected killer, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.

“On the cross, our savior said, ‘Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do,’” Erika said toward the end of her speech. “That man, that young man, I forgive him. I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and is what Charlie would do. The answer to hate is not hate. The answer we know, from the Gospel, is love and always love.”

Erika has continued the Turning Point tour across universities, with her upcoming stop at the University of Mississippi in Oxford set to feature Vice President JD Vance. Fox News’ streaming service Fox Nation is expected to livestream the entire event, with Watters broadcasting live from the campus.

THR also reports that Fox Nation will debut a multi-part documentary series on Friday, November 7, taking viewers behind the scenes of the tour and featuring exclusive interviews with Erika.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump awarded Charlie the Medal of Freedom, which Erika accepted on his behalf at a White House ceremony.

Watters, meanwhile, was in attendance at the September 21 memorial for Charlie in Arizona and hosted the Fox News special Charlie Kirk: An American Original.