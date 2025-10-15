MSNBC Slammed by MAGA Over Charlie Kirk Medal of Freedom Ceremony

MSNBC upset conservative commentators and MAGA diehards on Tuesday (October 14) for being the only major news network not to air Charlie Kirk‘s posthumous Medal of Freedom ceremony at the White House.

The ceremony took place on Tuesday afternoon, in which President Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to the late conservative activist, who was assassinated last month during his college campus speaking tour at Utah Valley University.

Most of the major networks, including CNN, ABC, Fox News, and NBC, aired the event, featuring Trump’s speech about the Turning Point USA co-founder and his widow, Erika Kirk, accepting the award on her husband’s behalf.

MSNBC, meanwhile, continued with its regularly scheduled programming, airing the latest episode of Deadline: White House. This led to backlash from certain quarters, with Republican influencer Eric Daughtery calling the network “vile” and “filled with hate.”

“In a pathetic, biased tantrum, MSNBC—the propaganda arm of the radical left—stands alone as the ONLY network boycotting President Trump’s heroic Medal of Freedom ceremony for Charlie Kirk, proving once again they’re too cowardly to cover real American patriotism,” added Republican commentator Eric Deters.

🚨 BREAKING: In a disgusting move, MSNBC is the LONE network refusing to air President Trump’s Charlie Kirk Medal of Freedom ceremony Instead, they are attacking Trump’s tariffs and economy. Vile and filled with hate. pic.twitter.com/KjAGkiUSuZ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 14, 2025

Content creator Dave Bondy wrote, “They are not a news network. Even @CNN carried the remarks live. Shame on you MSNBC.”

Another MAGA supporter added, “You are scum.”

However, others defended MSNBC, with one X user writing, “Why the f*** would they broadcast that when they don’t broadcast medal of Honor ceremonies in general?”

“Why do they need to if everyone else was? Isn’t that redundant?” said another.

Another added, “I’d call it a TV channel with a moral compass—shame on the rest of them.”

“Why would any network carry this travesty and mockery of the highly coveted award. I definitely agree with MSNBC -bravo!” said another.

While MSNBC did not air the ceremony live, the memorial was acknowledged during Deadline: White House. According to The Daily Beast, host Nicolle Wallace told viewers, “Moments ago, Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Freedom to murdered conservative activist Charlie Kirk.”

She continued, “His widow, Erika Kirk, accepted that award. In his citation for the medal, the administration mentioned his enormous influence inside the MAGA movement. In accepting the award, Erika Kirk thanked the Trump administration and Kirk’s staff.”

During the ceremony, Trump referred to Charlie as “a fearless warrior for liberty” and a “beloved leader who galvanized the next generation like nobody I’ve ever seen before.”

“[He was] an American patriot of the deepest conviction, the finest quality and the highest caliber — the late, great Charlie Kirk,” the President added.

MSNBC has yet to comment on its decision not to air the ceremony.