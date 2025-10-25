What To Know Hazbin Hotel has been renewed through Season 4, allowing the creators to develop longer, more intricate story arcs starting with Season 2.

Sir Pentious, voiced by Alex Brightman, transitions from villain to redeemed angel in Season 2, raising questions about his true intentions and trustworthiness.

Brightman hints that the theme of loneliness in redemption will be explored in Sir Pentious’s storyline as the new season premieres on October 29 on Prime Video.

Season 2 of Prime Video’s hit animated series Hazbin Hotel hasn’t premiered for fans yet — but the cast is already ahead of the game. With the show having been renewed for Season 3 and 4 after the success of its first season, creator Vivienne Medarano and the cast have already been working on upcoming episodes and stories.

“I think the fact that we knew there was going to be more coming allowed us to stretch things out, allows for the story to be a little more its own arc instead of we have to have everything!” Medarano told TV Insider when the cast stopped by our studio at New York Comic Con. She contrasted the trajectory of Season 2 and Season 1, when, unsure if there would be more of the story, they tried to fill it with as much as possible.

“Coming from the Broadway world, there’s something spectacular about having a long arc where you get to live in multiple situations,” adds Alex Brightman, who plays former sinner demon Sir Pentious.

In the first season, he was an antagonist for Lucifer’s daughter, Charlie (Erika Henningsen), whose goal was to conquer hell. After sacrificing himself to save his friends in the Season 1 finale, Sir Pentious was reborn as an angel and transported to heaven — becoming the first sinner to undergo redemption at Charlie’s rehabilitation hotel. Revamped to be a good guy, the question remains: How much can Charlie and her friends really trust his intentions?

Brightman was coy about answering, but offered a bit of a tease for his character.

“I think the main thing to know and understand is that heaven is a place where a lot of people want to go and be redeemed,” he shares. “But being redeemed has its own loneliness, so that might be something that comes to life.”

For more from Brightman and the cast —including how they’d describe their Season 2 character in one word and what musical guest stars they’re looking forward to fans seeing — watch the video above.

Hazbin Hotel Season 2, October 29, Prime Video